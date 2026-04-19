Military Family Appreciation Day

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This ticket is for adults (ages 13+) of supporters who are not family members of a military service person. This ticket includes zoo admission, event activities, and event lunch.
This ticket is for children (ages 2-13) of supporters who are not family members of a military service person. This ticket includes zoo admission, event activities, and event lunch. Children under age 2 are free and do not need a ticket.
This ticket is for military service members and their adult (13+) family members. This ticket includes zoo admission, event activities, and event lunch.
This ticket is for children (2-13) of military service members. This ticket includes zoo admission, event activities, and event lunch. Children under age 2 are free and do not need a ticket.
$
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