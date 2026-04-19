Operation Troop Appreciation

Hosted by

Operation Troop Appreciation

About this event

Military Family Appreciation Day

7370 Baker St

Pittsburgh, PA 15206, USA

Non-Military Member Adult Ticket
$25

This ticket is for adults (ages 13+) of supporters who are not family members of a military service person. This ticket includes zoo admission, event activities, and event lunch.

Non-Military Member Child Ticket
$20

This ticket is for children (ages 2-13) of supporters who are not family members of a military service person. This ticket includes zoo admission, event activities, and event lunch. Children under age 2 are free and do not need a ticket.

Military Family Adult
$18

This ticket is for military service members and their adult (13+) family members. This ticket includes zoo admission, event activities, and event lunch.

Military Family Kids (ages 2-16)
$8

This ticket is for children (2-13) of military service members. This ticket includes zoo admission, event activities, and event lunch. Children under age 2 are free and do not need a ticket.

Add a donation for Operation Troop Appreciation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!