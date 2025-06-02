Military Order of the Devil Dogs Texas Pack's Shop

eventClosed

MODD Texas Pack Coin
$10

Coin will be available for pick up at the Texas Room during the National Convention in Grapevine, TX. We are unable to provide shipping at this time. You can make arrangements for someone esle to pick up your coin for your by emailing [email protected]

85th Supreme Growl Bundle Coin and Fiesta Medal
$20

Save some bones $$$ and purchase these together!

MODD 85th Supreme Growl Fiesta Medal
$15

This one of a kind fiesta medal represents MODD like no other medal currently available. Only 300 were ordered, get your now!

85th Supreme Growl Patch
$10

Woof Woof, you asked for it and we got it! 3 inch patch to celebrate the 85th Supreme Growl.

