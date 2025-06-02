Military Order of the Devil Dogs Texas Pack's Shop

$
Coin will be available for pick up at the Texas Room during the National Convention in Grapevine, TX. We are unable to provide shipping at this time. You can make arrangements for someone esle to pick up your coin for your by emailing [email protected]
Save some bones $$$ and purchase these together!
This one of a kind fiesta medal represents MODD like no other medal currently available. Only 300 were ordered, get your now!
Woof Woof, you asked for it and we got it! 3 inch patch to celebrate the 85th Supreme Growl.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing