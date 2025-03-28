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About this event
*Important Notice*: On payment page, you may choose to tip a % or click OTHER and choose $0.00. By becoming a vendor, you support a great cause and put your business in front of thousands of quality patrons without breaking your budget.
- Sell Your Products/Services at the Event.
- Boost Your Brand’s Awareness.
- Demonstrate Your Products & Services at the Event.
- Distribute Free Samples and Test New Products & Services.
- Distribute Information for Your Product or Service.
- Develop Business 2 Business Contacts.
- Develop and Maintain Relationships with Your Customer.
*Important Notice*: On payment page, you may choose to tip a % or click OTHER and choose $0.00. Vendor Booth with power. (Power cord not included)
4 STAR TITLE SPONSOR ($10,000.00)
- As the TITLE SPONSOR the event will be called Armed Forces, Military Veterans, & First Responders Appreciation Day presented by (YOUR COMPANY NAME)
- Name or logo on all banner's recognition on day of event
- Name inclusion in all promotional and press release / event announcements
- Logo premium placement on Volunteer T-shirts
- Logo with link on website to company website
- Logo placement on social media platforms
- 2 Vendor Booths
*Important Notice*: On payment page, you may choose to tip a % or click OTHER and choose $0.00.
3 STAR TITLE SPONSOR ($5,000.00)
-Name or logo on all banner's, signage and recognition on day of event
-Name inclusion in all promotional and press release / event announcements
- Logo premium placement on Volunteer T-shirts
- Logo with link on website to company website
- Logo placement on social media platforms
- 2 Vendor Booths *Important Notice*: On payment page, you may choose to tip a % or click OTHER and choose $0.00.
2 STAR TITLE SPONSOR ($2,500.00)
- Includes signage and recognition on day of event
- Logo placement on social media platforms
- Logo premium placement on Volunteer T-shirts
- 1 Vendor Booth *Important Notice*: On payment page, you may choose to tip a % or click OTHER and choose $0.00.
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