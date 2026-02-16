Armed Forces And Military Veterans Appreciation Inc

Hosted by

Armed Forces And Military Veterans Appreciation Inc

About this event

Military Veterans First Responders Appreciation Day

628 W Craig Rd

North Las Vegas, NV 89032, USA

Vendor Booth
$250

*Important Notice*: On payment page, you may choose to tip a % or click OTHER and choose $0.00. By becoming a vendor, you support a great cause and put your business in front of thousands of quality patrons without breaking your budget.

- Sell Your Products/Services at the Event.
- Boost Your Brand’s Awareness.
- Demonstrate Your Products & Services at the Event.
- Distribute Free Samples and Test New Products & Services.
- Distribute Information for Your Product or Service.
- Develop Business 2 Business Contacts.
- Develop and Maintain Relationships with Your Customer.

Vendor Booth With Power
$300

*Important Notice*: On payment page, you may choose to tip a % or click OTHER and choose $0.00. Vendor Booth with power. (Power cord not included)

6 Star Title Stage Sponsor
$20,000
  • As the Stage Name Sponsor,  the stage will named after your company.
  • Example: The Stage Presented by (YOUR COMPANY NAME)
  • 2 Courtesy cart signage
  • Name or logo on all banner’s recognition on day of event
  • Name inclusion in all promotional and press release/event announcements
  • Logo with link on website to company website
  • Logo placement on social media platforms
  • 2 Vendor Booths
5 Star Title Sponsor
$10,000
  • As the Title Sponsor the event will be called Armed Forces, Military Veterans & First Responders Appreciation Day
  • Presented by (YOUR COMPANY NAME)
  • 2 Courtesy cart signage
  • Name or logo on all banner’s recognition on day of event
  • Name inclusion in all promotional and press release/event announcements
  • Logo with link on website to company website
  • Logo placement on social media platforms
  • 2 Vendor Booths
4 Star Title Sponsor
$7,500
  • 1 Courtesy cart signage
  • Name or logo on all banners, signage and recognition on day of event
  • Name inclusion in all promotional and press release announcements
  • Logo and link placement on website and social media platforms
  • 2 Vendor Booths
3 Star Title Sponsor
$5,000
  • Name or logo on all banners, signage and recognition on day of event
  • Name inclusion in all promotional and press release announcements
  • Logo and link placement on website and social media platforms
  • 2 Vendor Booths
2 Star Title Sponsor
$2,500
  • Includes signage and recognition on day of event
  • Logo placement on website and social media platforms
  • 1 Vendor Booth

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