Milkweed's Silent Auction

Valued at $1500



A 1 hour photo session with www.vailart.co --- this could be a maternity shoot, newborn session, family session, engagement portrait, you name it! You'll receive all of the edited images in an online gallery with rights for printing or use however you would like.





Capture the beauty of your family just as you are in this relaxed and personalized photography session. With 17 years of experience photographing children, families, and meaningful moments, I create a comfortable environment that allows genuine connection, personality, and joy to shine through.





The recipient will receive a professionally photographed family session and a curated gallery of high-quality digital images to treasure for years to come. Perfect for annual family photos, milestone moments, or simply preserving this season of life together.





*To be used within 12 months.