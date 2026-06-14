Milkweed Forest School
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Milkweed Forest School

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Milkweed's Silent Auction

Healing Basket item
Healing Basket
$30

Starting bid

*Retail value of $220


A thoughtfully curated collection of items designed to encourage rest, comfort, and gentle self-care. Filled with soothing treats and nurturing treasures, this basket offers an invitation to slow down, restore, and replenish. 🌿✨

  • Two Sauna Sessions at Lux Family Chiropractic
  • Nettle Tea
  • LMNT Electrolyte
  • Essential Oils
  • Aurora Drop Oil Diffuser
  • Magnesium Lotion
  • Homemade Candle
  • Gift Certificate to Hope Breakfast Bar
Family Photography Session with Vail Art Co item
Family Photography Session with Vail Art Co
$500

Starting bid

Valued at $1500

A 1 hour photo session with www.vailart.co --- this could be a maternity shoot, newborn session, family session, engagement portrait, you name it! You'll receive all of the edited images in an online gallery with rights for printing or use however you would like.


Capture the beauty of your family just as you are in this relaxed and personalized photography session. With 17 years of experience photographing children, families, and meaningful moments, I create a comfortable environment that allows genuine connection, personality, and joy to shine through.


The recipient will receive a professionally photographed family session and a curated gallery of high-quality digital images to treasure for years to come. Perfect for annual family photos, milestone moments, or simply preserving this season of life together.


*To be used within 12 months.

Date Night Basket item
Date Night Basket
$40

Starting bid

Retails at $250


Everything you need for a memorable evening together—enjoy a local brewery gift card, art museum tickets, fun games, and luxurious bath products for a perfect mix of adventure, connection, and relaxation. Whether you're planning a night out or a cozy evening in, this basket is designed to help you make time for each other.

  • Gift Card to Blackstack Brewery
  • Tumblers from Blackstack
  • 4 Tickets to The Walker
  • Lush Face & Body Mask
  • Lush Bath Bomb
Nature Lover Basket item
Nature Lover Basket
$60

Starting bid

Valued at $160


Inspire wonder and deepen your connection to the natural world with a collection of beloved books, seeds to plant, planter markers, and a pair of binoculars for outdoor exploration. Whether you're wandering local trails, tending a garden, or curling up with a good book, this basket invites curiosity, observation, and a lifelong love of nature.

  • The Nature Seed by Lucy Jones
  • Seeds & Planter Markers
  • Secret Stories of Nature: A Field Guide to Uncover Our Planet's Past
  • World of Wonders by Aimee Nezhukumatathil
  • The Seed Keeper by Diane Wilson
  • Diary of a Young Naturalist by Dara McAnulty
  • Binoculars
Art Print: A Balm for the Resistance - A Healing Bouquet item
Art Print: A Balm for the Resistance - A Healing Bouquet
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $500, an original print from local artist, Adria Verdoorn

A Balm for the Resistance - A Healing Bouquet

Cedar - to heal from emotional or spiritual trauma.

Chamomile - for sore eyes (weeping/gas) and to calm anxiety.

Hawthorne - for grief, deep loss, and to move through despair.

Skullcap - calms anxiety and hysteria. Soothes after traumatic event.

St. John's wort - uplifting, supports the nervous system.

Instagram - @adriaverdoorn
[email protected]

Early Motherhood Basket item
Early Motherhood Basket
$60

Starting bid

Valued at $250


Thoughtfully curated for new and expecting mothers, this basket offers nourishment, comfort, inspiration, and moments of connection during the tender early years of parenting. From books and keepsakes to local treats, cozy comforts, and gifts for both parent and child, it's a gentle reminder that mothers deserve care, too.

  • $50 to Yum Bakery and Restaurant
  • Tummy Time Box set from Tabitha Paige
  • Foxes for Everybody: Twenty Four Hours of Early Motherhood
  • Loom Journal: Connection Journal for Parent & Child
  • Sourdough Baking: Slow Dough
  • Oil Diffuser
  • Beeswax Candle
  • St. Paul harvested Nettle Lemon Tea
  • Gift Card to Acorn Bookshop in St Paul, Minnesota
Cyanotype Sun Print Workshop item
Cyanotype Sun Print Workshop
$250

Starting bid

Valued at $500


Step into the magic of one of the oldest photographic processes and create beautiful blue-and-white sun prints together. In this hands-on family workshop, participants will gather natural materials such as leaves, flowers, feathers, and other treasures to arrange on specially treated paper. Using the power of sunlight, your designs will transform into stunning cyanotype prints to take home.

This all-ages experience invites curiosity, creativity, and connection while introducing families to the art and science behind early photography. No prior art experience is needed—just a willingness to explore, create, and enjoy time together outdoors.


Perfect for: families with children of all ages, homeschool groups, nature lovers, and budding artists.

Participants will leave with:

  • Multiple finished cyanotype prints
  • An introduction to the cyanotype process
  • A memorable creative experience shared with family
  • Inspiration for making nature-based art at home

To be used within 3 months. Led by instructor Laure Vail.

Birth Chart & Taro Reading: One on One session item
Birth Chart & Taro Reading: One on One session
$175

Starting bid

Virtual Tarot or Birth Chart Reading Package

Receive a personalized, reflective reading from the comfort of your home. The recipient may choose between a tarot reading or an in-depth birth chart exploration, depending on their interests and curiosity.

Each reading is thoughtfully prepared, recorded, and delivered digitally, allowing the recipient to revisit the insights whenever they wish. Along with the recording, they will receive images of the cards drawn or their natal chart, as well as detailed written notes highlighting key themes, symbols, and areas for reflection.

Perfect for anyone interested in self-discovery, personal growth, life transitions, or simply exploring a new perspective.


Package Includes:

  • One personalized virtual Tarot Reading or Birth Chart Reading
  • Recorded audio or video reading
  • Images of cards drawn or natal chart
  • Detailed written interpretation and reflections

Generously donated as three separate readings for three lucky winners.


To be used within 12 months. Led by Gina Dolski

Forest Salve Making Workshop item
Forest Salve Making Workshop
$120

Starting bid

Forest Salve Making Workshop

Learn the art of creating nourishing herbal salves inspired by the plants, trees, and traditions of the forest. In this hands-on workshop, participants will explore the basics of herbal medicine, discover commonly used healing plants, and create their own small-batch salve to take home.

Together, we'll learn how oils are infused with herbs, how salves are blended and poured, and how these simple remedies can be incorporated into everyday family life. Along the way, we'll deepen our connection to the natural world and the gifts that plants offer.

Perfect for nature lovers, gardeners, herbal-curious beginners, and anyone interested in traditional skills and natural wellness.


Participants will leave with:

  • A handcrafted forest-inspired herbal salve
  • Basic knowledge of herbal oil infusions and salve making
  • Recipes and resources for creating salves at home
  • A deeper appreciation for the healing plants around us

No prior experience necessary. All materials provided. 🌿🍃 To be used within 12 months. Led by instructor Natália Fern. ✨

Analog Basket item
Analog Basket
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $75


Organized by Present Company, a store for folks who aren't anti-technology but who are, instead, pro-human connection. This analog store in St Paul values repair over disposable, workshops because working with your hands is medicine, and sustainable living just because it's fun!

  • 1000 Piece "Double the Fun Jumbo Size" puzzle
  • The Art of Thriving Online
  • Snoopy Snow Cones Toy
  • "Vintage" Candy
Homeschooling Basket item
Homeschooling Basket
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $350

  • Year-long membership to Minnesota Historical Society
  • The Lost Spells
  • Lyra Colored Pencils
  • Volcano Science Experiment
  • Nature Journaling Sketchbook
  • Watercolor
  • Kindergarten Handwriting & Alphabet Workbook from PipandJpapery
  • World Puzzle
  • Hand Loom
  • Kid-Size scissors and glue
  • Thermometer
  • The Enchanted Hour by Meghan Cox Gurdon
  • Raising Free People: Unschooling as Liberation and Healing Work
  • Give your Child the World: Raising Globally minded Kids
Mindfulness Basket item
Mindfulness Basket
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $75

  • Mindfulness Cards for ages 3+
  • 1,001 Pearls of Yogic Wisdom
  • Incense Cones
  • Japanese Bath Bombs from Lush
Indigo Dyeing Workshop item
Indigo Dyeing Workshop
$175

Starting bid

Indigo Dyeing Workshop

Discover the timeless magic of indigo, one of the world's oldest and most beloved natural dyes. In this hands-on workshop, participants will learn the fundamentals of indigo dyeing and explore simple resist-dye techniques to create beautiful blue patterns on fabric.

From the moment cloth emerges from the dye vat and transforms from green to deep blue in the air, indigo offers a truly unforgettable experience. Together, we'll experiment with folding, binding, and pattern-making while learning about the history, culture, and artistry of this ancient craft.

Perfect for artists, makers, textile enthusiasts, and anyone who enjoys working with their hands and exploring traditional skills.


Participants will leave with:

  • Hand-dyed indigo textiles created during the workshop
  • An introduction to the indigo dyeing process
  • Knowledge of simple resist-dye techniques
  • Inspiration and resources for future dye projects

No experience necessary. All materials provided. Come ready to create, experiment, and get a little blue on your hands! 💙🫐🧵

To be used within 12 months. Led by instructor Natália Fern.

Picnic Basket item
Picnic Basket
$25

Starting bid

Picnic Basket
Everything you need for a perfect summer outing! Enjoy a delightful collection of picnic essentials, snacks, and treats curated for gathering with family and friends outdoors. Whether you're planning a park picnic, lakeside lunch, or backyard feast, this basket is ready to make your next adventure special. 🍓🧺☀️

Acrylic Paint Set item
Acrylic Paint Set
$25

Starting bid

Acrylic Paint Set
A colorful collection of acrylic paints ready to bring your next masterpiece to life. Perfect for beginners, seasoned artists, and anyone who loves to create. 🎨✨

Cottage Core Basket item
Cottage Core Basket
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $60


Slow down and embrace the cozy charm of days gone by with this delightfully grandmotherly collection. Featuring beautiful ribbon, handcrafted herbal salves, a vintage cottage photograph, and elegant gift tags, this basket celebrates the simple pleasures of making, mending, gifting, and creating a warm home. Perfect for crafters, cottage-core enthusiasts, and anyone who appreciates timeless treasures and old-fashioned comforts.

Knitting Lesson for Beginners: A One on One Session item
Knitting Lesson for Beginners: A One on One Session
$175

Starting bid

Valued at $400


Learn the timeless art of knitting with personalized, hands-on instruction tailored to your skill level. Whether you're picking up needles for the first time or looking to build confidence with new techniques, this private lesson offers the perfect opportunity to slow down, create something beautiful, and enjoy the satisfaction of making with your own hands.

One 1 hour session to be used in the next 24 months. Led by instructor Corey Martin.

AeroGarden - Indoor Garden with LED Grow Light item
AeroGarden - Indoor Garden with LED Grow Light
$30

Starting bid

Valued at $120


  • Grow up to 6 plants 5X faster than soil
  • 20W LED grow light for full spectrum, optimal lighting
  • Up to 12" of grow height for herbs, lettuces, tomatoes & more
  • Elegant, stainless-steel finish
  • Digital display and illuminated push button controls
  • Easy, automatic reminders for water & plant food
  • Round compact shape fits anywhere
Original Letter Press Print item
Original Letter Press Print
$75

Starting bid

The Children Are Always Ours


By Laure Vail

Roots | Original Cyanotype Print item
Roots | Original Cyanotype Print
$50

Starting bid

9x12 Original Cyanotype


by Laure Vail

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!