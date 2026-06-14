Milkweed's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
*Retail value of $220
A thoughtfully curated collection of items designed to encourage rest, comfort, and gentle self-care. Filled with soothing treats and nurturing treasures, this basket offers an invitation to slow down, restore, and replenish. 🌿✨
Starting bid
Valued at $1500
A 1 hour photo session with www.vailart.co --- this could be a maternity shoot, newborn session, family session, engagement portrait, you name it! You'll receive all of the edited images in an online gallery with rights for printing or use however you would like.
Capture the beauty of your family just as you are in this relaxed and personalized photography session. With 17 years of experience photographing children, families, and meaningful moments, I create a comfortable environment that allows genuine connection, personality, and joy to shine through.
The recipient will receive a professionally photographed family session and a curated gallery of high-quality digital images to treasure for years to come. Perfect for annual family photos, milestone moments, or simply preserving this season of life together.
*To be used within 12 months.
Starting bid
Retails at $250
Everything you need for a memorable evening together—enjoy a local brewery gift card, art museum tickets, fun games, and luxurious bath products for a perfect mix of adventure, connection, and relaxation. Whether you're planning a night out or a cozy evening in, this basket is designed to help you make time for each other.
Starting bid
Valued at $160
Inspire wonder and deepen your connection to the natural world with a collection of beloved books, seeds to plant, planter markers, and a pair of binoculars for outdoor exploration. Whether you're wandering local trails, tending a garden, or curling up with a good book, this basket invites curiosity, observation, and a lifelong love of nature.
Starting bid
Valued at $500, an original print from local artist, Adria Verdoorn
A Balm for the Resistance - A Healing Bouquet
Cedar - to heal from emotional or spiritual trauma.
Chamomile - for sore eyes (weeping/gas) and to calm anxiety.
Hawthorne - for grief, deep loss, and to move through despair.
Skullcap - calms anxiety and hysteria. Soothes after traumatic event.
St. John's wort - uplifting, supports the nervous system.
Instagram - @adriaverdoorn
[email protected]
Starting bid
Valued at $250
Thoughtfully curated for new and expecting mothers, this basket offers nourishment, comfort, inspiration, and moments of connection during the tender early years of parenting. From books and keepsakes to local treats, cozy comforts, and gifts for both parent and child, it's a gentle reminder that mothers deserve care, too.
Starting bid
Valued at $500
Step into the magic of one of the oldest photographic processes and create beautiful blue-and-white sun prints together. In this hands-on family workshop, participants will gather natural materials such as leaves, flowers, feathers, and other treasures to arrange on specially treated paper. Using the power of sunlight, your designs will transform into stunning cyanotype prints to take home.
This all-ages experience invites curiosity, creativity, and connection while introducing families to the art and science behind early photography. No prior art experience is needed—just a willingness to explore, create, and enjoy time together outdoors.
Perfect for: families with children of all ages, homeschool groups, nature lovers, and budding artists.
Participants will leave with:
To be used within 3 months. Led by instructor Laure Vail.
Starting bid
Virtual Tarot or Birth Chart Reading Package
Receive a personalized, reflective reading from the comfort of your home. The recipient may choose between a tarot reading or an in-depth birth chart exploration, depending on their interests and curiosity.
Each reading is thoughtfully prepared, recorded, and delivered digitally, allowing the recipient to revisit the insights whenever they wish. Along with the recording, they will receive images of the cards drawn or their natal chart, as well as detailed written notes highlighting key themes, symbols, and areas for reflection.
Perfect for anyone interested in self-discovery, personal growth, life transitions, or simply exploring a new perspective.
Package Includes:
Generously donated as three separate readings for three lucky winners.
To be used within 12 months. Led by Gina Dolski
Starting bid
Forest Salve Making Workshop
Learn the art of creating nourishing herbal salves inspired by the plants, trees, and traditions of the forest. In this hands-on workshop, participants will explore the basics of herbal medicine, discover commonly used healing plants, and create their own small-batch salve to take home.
Together, we'll learn how oils are infused with herbs, how salves are blended and poured, and how these simple remedies can be incorporated into everyday family life. Along the way, we'll deepen our connection to the natural world and the gifts that plants offer.
Perfect for nature lovers, gardeners, herbal-curious beginners, and anyone interested in traditional skills and natural wellness.
Participants will leave with:
No prior experience necessary. All materials provided. 🌿🍃 To be used within 12 months. Led by instructor Natália Fern. ✨
Starting bid
Valued at $75
Organized by Present Company, a store for folks who aren't anti-technology but who are, instead, pro-human connection. This analog store in St Paul values repair over disposable, workshops because working with your hands is medicine, and sustainable living just because it's fun!
Starting bid
Valued at $350
Starting bid
Valued at $75
Starting bid
Indigo Dyeing Workshop
Discover the timeless magic of indigo, one of the world's oldest and most beloved natural dyes. In this hands-on workshop, participants will learn the fundamentals of indigo dyeing and explore simple resist-dye techniques to create beautiful blue patterns on fabric.
From the moment cloth emerges from the dye vat and transforms from green to deep blue in the air, indigo offers a truly unforgettable experience. Together, we'll experiment with folding, binding, and pattern-making while learning about the history, culture, and artistry of this ancient craft.
Perfect for artists, makers, textile enthusiasts, and anyone who enjoys working with their hands and exploring traditional skills.
Participants will leave with:
No experience necessary. All materials provided. Come ready to create, experiment, and get a little blue on your hands! 💙🫐🧵
To be used within 12 months. Led by instructor Natália Fern.
Starting bid
Picnic Basket
Everything you need for a perfect summer outing! Enjoy a delightful collection of picnic essentials, snacks, and treats curated for gathering with family and friends outdoors. Whether you're planning a park picnic, lakeside lunch, or backyard feast, this basket is ready to make your next adventure special. 🍓🧺☀️
Starting bid
Acrylic Paint Set
A colorful collection of acrylic paints ready to bring your next masterpiece to life. Perfect for beginners, seasoned artists, and anyone who loves to create. 🎨✨
Starting bid
Valued at $60
Slow down and embrace the cozy charm of days gone by with this delightfully grandmotherly collection. Featuring beautiful ribbon, handcrafted herbal salves, a vintage cottage photograph, and elegant gift tags, this basket celebrates the simple pleasures of making, mending, gifting, and creating a warm home. Perfect for crafters, cottage-core enthusiasts, and anyone who appreciates timeless treasures and old-fashioned comforts.
Starting bid
Valued at $400
Learn the timeless art of knitting with personalized, hands-on instruction tailored to your skill level. Whether you're picking up needles for the first time or looking to build confidence with new techniques, this private lesson offers the perfect opportunity to slow down, create something beautiful, and enjoy the satisfaction of making with your own hands.
One 1 hour session to be used in the next 24 months. Led by instructor Corey Martin.
Starting bid
Valued at $120
Starting bid
The Children Are Always Ours
By Laure Vail
Starting bid
9x12 Original Cyanotype
by Laure Vail
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