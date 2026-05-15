Mill Around Millstone

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Your donation purchases a message on a table sign at the event and verbal recognition
Your donation purchases signage on the food area tables, verbal recognition, and listing in the pre and post event communications
Your donation purchases a Logo/image on water bottles for all guests, verbal recognition, and listing in pre and post event communications
Your donation purchases your Company logo printed on all event cocktail napkins, verbal recognition, and listing in pre and post event communications
Your donation purchases naming rights to the signature "animal" drink, signage at the bar, verbal recognition, and listing in pre and post event communications
Your donation purchases marketing in 3 facebook event posts, signage at event, verbal recognition, and listing in pre and post event communications
Your donation purchases marketing in 4 facebook event posts, signage at event, verbal recognition, listed in pre and post event communications
Your donation purchases marketing in 5 facebook event posts, signage at event, verbal recognition, link in pre and post event communications
Your donation purchases your Logo on poster/ FB banner, Marketing in all Facebook event posts as Premier sponsor, Noted in press releases, signage at event, verbal recognition at event, and listing in all pre and post event communications
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