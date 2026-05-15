Millstone Wildlife Center

Hosted by

Millstone Wildlife Center

About this event

Mill Around Millstone

76 Tsienneto Rd

Derry, NH 03038, USA

Acorn Level Sponsorship
$200

Your donation purchases a message on a table sign at the event and verbal recognition

Chipmunk Level Sponsorship
$400

Your donation purchases signage on the food area tables, verbal recognition, and listing in the pre and post event communications

Squirrel Level Sponsorship
$600

Your donation purchases a Logo/image on water bottles for all guests, verbal recognition, and listing in pre and post event communications

Cottontail Level Sponsorship
$800

Your donation purchases your Company logo printed on all event cocktail napkins, verbal recognition, and listing in pre and post event communications

Opposum Level Sponsorship
$1,000

Your donation purchases naming rights to the signature "animal" drink, signage at the bar, verbal recognition, and listing in pre and post event communications

Fisher Level Sponsorship
$2,000

Your donation purchases marketing in 3 facebook event posts, signage at event, verbal recognition, and listing in pre and post event communications

Otter Level Sponsorship
$3,000

Your donation purchases marketing in 4 facebook event posts, signage at event, verbal recognition, listed in pre and post event communications

Raccoon Level Sponsorship
$4,000

Your donation purchases marketing in 5 facebook event posts, signage at event, verbal recognition, link in pre and post event communications

Bobcat Level Sponsorship
$5,000

Your donation purchases your Logo on poster/ FB banner, Marketing in all Facebook event posts as Premier sponsor, Noted in press releases, signage at event, verbal recognition at event, and listing in all pre and post event communications

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