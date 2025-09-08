Millbrooke’s 2025 Auction

Hosted by
About this event
415 Millbrooke Dr, Hopkinsville, KY 42240, USA
Starting bid
Donated by Justin and Jordan Huddleston
Tickets will be shared electronically with the winner. $340 Value
Starting bid
$750 Value. Donated by YMCA
New memberships only. Previous memberships must have been inactive for at least 6 months. Good for 2 adults and children. Additional forms and this certificate are required for activation.
Starting bid
2 season passes (each is good for 2 adults, so 4 adults total) to ALL HHS sports. Children 10 and under get in free. Passes can’t be used during post season play. $500+ value
Starting bid
Winning bidder should provide address and Mr. Stovall will mail the tickets to them after the auction ends. Value $500+
Starting bid
Priceless! A private, guided tour of the new high school for up to 10 people. Tour must be taken in November 2025 or after March 2026. Also includes Tiger t-shirts
Starting bid
Value $110 Donated by Clean Air Technology Solutions
Starting bid
$150 Value. Donated by Lake Barkley State Resort Park. Includes 2 rounds of golf with cart at Boots Randolph Golf Course and Dinner for 2 at Windows on the Water Restaurant.
Starting bid
$200 Value. Donated by Ag Spray Equipment
Starting bid
$110 value. Donated by Pennyrile Arts Council/Alhambra.
Ring in the holiday season with the smooth sounds and big band flair of the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, performing live at the Alhambra Theatre on December 19, 2025.
This festive concert features classic Christmas songs delivered with a joyful blend of humor, nostalgia, and contemporary flair. From heartwarming carols to swinging seasonal favorites, the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra brings holiday cheer to all ages in a show that promises musical magic and merriment.
Starting bid
$125 Value. Donated by KB Photography
Starting bid
More info to come
Starting bid
One free admission to Hoptown Hoppers Baseball camp, a 3 day camp designed for kids age 5-12 to take place in June 2026. $75 value. Donated by Hoptown Hoppers.
Starting bid
$130 Value. Donated by Mitchell Moore. Improve your golf game with two, 30 minute private golf lessons from PGA Professional Mitchell Moore. Perfect for adult or junior golfers.
Starting bid
$ 40 Value. Donated by Cole Isom, head baseball coach at CCHS.
Starting bid
$50 Value. Donated by Jason Bell.
Starting bid
Value $50. Donated by Paula Gieseke. 2 hour art class for a child aged 6-14 to be used before 6/1/2026
Starting bid
$50 giftcard to NoBaked Skin, donated by Katie Creekmur. Includes 1 spray tan + ph prep in studio.
Starting bid
$69 value. Donated by Stephanie Belote
Starting bid
$50 Value. Donated by Jerry's Express
Starting bid
$50 Value. Donated by Jerry's Express
Starting bid
$50 Value. Donated by Enhance & Wellness Co
Starting bid
$50 Value. Donated by Enhance & Wellness Co
Starting bid
$60 value. Donated by Ruffled Willow.
Starting bid
$45 value. Donated by Betsy Shemwell
Starting bid
Value $40. Donated by a Friend of Millbrooke. Charcoal gray color with new Millbrooke logo.
Starting bid
$60 Value. $20 gift certificate to Fun Zone, 3 free kids meals and 5 free small cones or Dilly Bars from Dairy Queen, and $10 gift certificate to It's All Goodies.
Starting bid
Priceless. Donated by JR Knight
Starting bid
Priceless. Donated by Mr. Stallons
Starting bid
Priceless. Donated by Payton Rogers at Hopkinsville Fire Department. Winning student must be at least 8 years old.
Starting bid
Priceless!
Starting bid
Priceless! Let us save you 5 seats, front and center, with no waiting or lines required to watch your 5th grader in High School Musical this spring!
Starting bid
Priceless!
Starting bid
Priceless!
Starting bid
The student can choose 1 snack item off the Cardinal Cart every time it’s available for the remainder of the year. $50 Value
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Drop off in front of the school after 7:05am or after the buses are gone
Starting bid
Drop off in front of the school after 7:05am or after the buses are gone
Starting bid
Drop off in front of the school after 7:05am or after the buses are gone
Starting bid
Drop off in front of the school after 7:05am or after the buses are gone
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
$50 value. Donated by Kristen Ben Cheikh. This kit is played with your iPad (not included) to allow you to play action packed, hands on word puzzles!
Starting bid
$50 value. Donated by Kristen Ben Cheikh. This kit is played with your iPad (not included) to allow you to play action packed, hands on number puzzles, practicing skills from simple counting to multiplication!
Starting bid
$25 value. Donated by Kristen Ben Cheikh. 3 hard cover board book + poster set. Discover wildlife that thrives in all areas of the world- oceans, seas, forests, even hot spots and deserts. With stunning illustrations and fascinating facts, this beautiful book set is the perfect gift for any nature lover!
Starting bid
$125 value. Donated by Kristen Ben Cheikh. Michael Kors red vest with tags. Perfect for the holidays! Size Women's small.
Starting bid
$60 value. Donated by Kristen Ben Cheikh. Bright orange with gold Puma logo. Size Womens 6.
Starting bid
$75 value. Donated by Kristen Ben Cheikh. Pampered Chef stoneware to make your own gingerbread house! Includes instructions and recipes. Perfect for the holidays!
Starting bid
$100 Value. Donated by DeArmond for Sheriff. 29” outdoor fire pit.
