Millennium School Parent Teacher Organization

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Millennium School Parent Teacher Organization

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Millennium Family Skate Party

17658 Oak Park Ave

Tinley Park, IL 60477, USA

General Admission Ticket
$5

A ticket is needed for EACH person attending (adults and kids) to gain entrance into the roller rink. If tickets are ordered electronically, paper tickets will be sent home.

Skate Rental (optional)
$4

Skate Rental is per pair of skates needed. You are welcome to bring your own skates or blades.

Staff Admission Ticket
Free

Staff and their families are free. Please select the appropriate number of tickets needed. Just pay for skate rentals, if needed. *ONLY MILLENNIUM STAFF SHOULD SELECT THIS OPTION

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