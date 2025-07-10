Miller Place-Mount Sinai Historical Society's Gift Shop

The Old Sturbridge Village Cookbook—unique in presenting not only authentic mouthwatering recipes from the late-eighteenth and early nineteenth centuries, but also adaptations for cooking in modern kitchens, information on early American foodways recipes for fireplace cooking. As the largest outdoor living history complex in the Northeast, Old Sturbridge Village has fostered the feel, and the flavors, of America's past for more than half a century. This cookbook is unique in presenting nearly 140 authentic recipes from the late-eighteenth and early-nineteenth centuries, but also adaptations for cooking in modern kitchens. Learn how to preserve apples for year-round use, how salt-preserved meats were freshened, how Election Cake got its name, and how to select the best fish for dinner. With a range of delicious recipes from roasts and fricassees to pies and puddings, this book is sure to be treasured by history.