Miller Place-Mount Sinai Historical Society's Gift Shop

Step back in time and visit New York during the Colonial period. What began as a Dutch settlement quickly became home to English and German immigrants. Find out what made New York unique, how it got the nickname "the Empire State," what role it played during the Revolutionary War, and what daily life was like in Colonial times and the early days of statehood.
Explores the school day of colonial children in the New England, Middle and Southern Colonies. Details the typical schoolteacher and urban and rural schoolhouses. Includes an activity to connect today’s reader with the past.
Everyone has a secret. But in the war between the colonies and the king, keeping a secret is a dangerous thing. The first American spies belonged to secret societies and rebel organizations. The British collect information against these spies. Tension is mounting. Will you: Spy on the British in Boston at the start of the war? Gather information about George Washington for the British? Balance the dangerous life of a double agent? You Choose offers multiple perspectives on history
An educational and entertaining look at what life was like in Colonial America. From moldy food and dirt covered clothes to poisonous pests and extreme weather, American colonists did not have the easiest lives. Items that we take for granted like deodorant and soap were no where to be found. A great way to get kids interested in history and appreciative of our lives today.
Versions of the yo-yo are said to have originated in ancient Greece or even earlier in China, but the first yo-yo craze seized Americans in the mid-19th century when several manufacturers patented improvements to the toy.
This unique type of whistle: two in one, is carved out of genuine ox horn and has an attached short leather cord for hanging from a belt loop, key chain or small wrist.
Tops are among the oldest and simplest of toys. The earliest tops were hand-made from wood and objects in nature. Later, they were mass-produced on lathes and in factories. Children, who frequently made their own toys, could make them easily out of scrap wood from their fathers workshops.
Travel back in time to a simpler era of wooden toys void of batteries, electronics or screens. This Colonial-era, early American wooden top will keep any user occupied for hours on end while honing skills like dexterity, imagination and strategizing.
The Cup & Ball game has been a favorite toy for many generations. Examples of the Cup & Ball game have been found all over the world from as early as the 16th Century. It consists of a wooden handle with a ball tethered to one end, and a small cup on the other end. The object of the game is to swing the ball into the cup- not an easy task!
Hazard is a 2-dice betting game and the predecessor of Craps which can be played by any number of people and was popular in the 17th and 18th centuries.
Drawing on eighteenth-century traditions, Colonial Williamsburg has become famous for its celebrations of the Christmas season. In Colonial Williamsburg’s Historic Area—and in the pages of this lavishly illustrated book—you’ll find wreaths and roping crafted from greenery, fruit, and other natural materials; boards groaning under the weight of holiday fare; cressets warming the streets and candles flickering in the windows of the town’s homes and taverns; fireworks lighting up such iconic buildings as the Capitol and the Governor’s Palace. In colonial times and today, Christmas in Williamsburg not a day but a season—and one this book lets you experience throughout the year.
The American Revolution is stained with blood and its ghosts are still lurking in the shadows seeking postmortem revenge. Come explore the haunts associated with the colonial rebels' fight for independence, from an aura of disaster lingering from the “shot heard round the world” in Concord, Massachusetts, to the battle cries of our forefathers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Using a paranormal lens, Baltrusis breathes new life into the ghosts of the American Revolution that include both unknown patriots and familiar names.
The Old Sturbridge Village Cookbook—unique in presenting not only authentic mouthwatering recipes from the late-eighteenth and early nineteenth centuries, but also adaptations for cooking in modern kitchens, information on early American foodways recipes for fireplace cooking. As the largest outdoor living history complex in the Northeast, Old Sturbridge Village has fostered the feel, and the flavors, of America's past for more than half a century. This cookbook is unique in presenting nearly 140 authentic recipes from the late-eighteenth and early-nineteenth centuries, but also adaptations for cooking in modern kitchens. Learn how to preserve apples for year-round use, how salt-preserved meats were freshened, how Election Cake got its name, and how to select the best fish for dinner. With a range of delicious recipes from roasts and fricassees to pies and puddings, this book is sure to be treasured by history.
These parchment sets feature three historically significant documents suitable for framing. Perfect for school projects or for any history buff. Charters of freedom include the declaration of independence, the bill of rights, and the constitution of the united states.
Nostalgic toy tins feature classic games from our childhood.
Nostalgic toy tins feature classic games from our childhood. Over 48 assorted marbles, 4 large shooters & 20 page handbook.
Museum-quality replica coins include historical reference of each coin on the opposite side of the insert. Each coin is spin-cast out of lead-free pewter.
