Rita E Miller Elementary School

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Rita E Miller Elementary School

About this event

Miller PTO Raffle 2025

Artie Max the Coding Robot ($114.99) item
Artie Max the Coding Robot ($114.99)
$2
1 chance to win Artie Max the Coding Robot
4 Tickets to Disney on Ice item
4 Tickets to Disney on Ice
$2
1 chance to win FOUR tickets to Disney on Ice (SNHU) Sat Jan 11 - 2:30PM
One Night Stay at the Revere Hotel, Boston ($350 value) item
One Night Stay at the Revere Hotel, Boston ($350 value)
$2
1 chance to win a night at the Revere Hotel in Boston
Admission for FOUR people ($68 value) item
Admission for FOUR people ($68 value)
$2
1 chance to win admission for four people to the Discovery Museum
$100 Gift Card item
$100 Gift Card
$2
1 chance to win $100 gift card at Evviva Trattoria
1 Jumpstart Clinic + Registration Fee item
1 Jumpstart Clinic + Registration Fee
$2
1 chance to win 1 Jumpstart Clinic + Registration Fee ($170 value) (including goggles, pencil, stickers and tattoos)
$50 Gift Card item
$50 Gift Card
$2
1 Chance to win a $50 gift card for Blick Art Materials
Two "Give Me Three" Passes Good for 3 Activities item
Two "Give Me Three" Passes Good for 3 Activities
$2
1 chance to win Two "Give Me Three" Passes Good for 3 Activities
Klutz Toys: Rock & Gem Kit ($24.99) item
Klutz Toys: Rock & Gem Kit ($24.99)
$2
1 chance to win Klutz Toys: Rock & Gem Kit ($24.99)
LCD Writing Tablet item
LCD Writing Tablet
$2
1 chance to win LCD Writing Tablet 8.5" multicolored display ($14.99)
Klutz Toys: Magical Unicorn Science ($24.99) item
Klutz Toys: Magical Unicorn Science ($24.99)
$2
1 chance to win Klutz Toys: Magical Unicorn Science ($24.99)
$15 Gift Card & Muffins on Main Mug item
$15 Gift Card & Muffins on Main Mug
$2
1 chance to win a $15 Gift Card & Muffins on Main Mug
Pure Barre 10-Pack Classes item
Pure Barre 10-Pack Classes
$2
1 chance to win 10-Pack Classes of Pure Barre classes redeemable at the Westford Location
30 Minute Virtual Reiki Session item
30 Minute Virtual Reiki Session
$2
1 chance to win a 30 Minute Virtual Reiki Session
Tiffany Cook Photography Mini Photo Shoot item
Tiffany Cook Photography Mini Photo Shoot
$2
1 chance to win a Mini Photo Shoot with 5 finished photos with Tiffany Cook Photography. Located at Plaistow, NH ($350 value)
Four Tickets ($80) to Institute of Contemporary Art item
Four Tickets ($80) to Institute of Contemporary Art
$2
1 chance to win Four Tickets ($80) to Institute of Contemporary Art
WEFs Westford Based Board Game ($40) item
WEFs Westford Based Board Game ($40)
$2
1 chance to win WEFs Westford Based Board Game featuring local businesses & more! ($40)
Nashoba Valley Ski Area $100 Gift Card item
Nashoba Valley Ski Area $100 Gift Card
$2
1 chance to win a $100 Gift Card to Nashoba Valley Ski Area
Old Sturbridge Village Admission for 4 ($84 value) item
Old Sturbridge Village Admission for 4 ($84 value)
$2
1 chance to win General Daytime Admission for 2 Adults & 2 Youth ($84 value)
4 Passes to the House of the Seven Gables, Salem item
4 Passes to the House of the Seven Gables, Salem
$2
1 chance to win 4 Passes ($90) to the House of the Seven Gables, Salem
$100 Gift Card to X-Golf Indoor Golf Course item
$100 Gift Card to X-Golf Indoor Golf Course
$2
1 chance to win $100 Gift Card to X-Golf Indoor Golf Course
Admission to New England Botanic Garden (4) item
Admission to New England Botanic Garden (4)
$2
New England Botanic Garden: Admissions for up to 4 guests ($84)
Pikachu/Pokemon Removable Wall Decal ($31.99) item
Pikachu/Pokemon Removable Wall Decal ($31.99)
$2
1 chance to win a Pikachu/Pokemon Removable Wall Decal ($31.99)
Admissions for up to 4 guests to Springfield Museums item
Admissions for up to 4 guests to Springfield Museums
$2
Admissions for up to 4 guests to Springfield museums ($100 value)
1-hour photo session with HoldenHands Photography item
1-hour photo session with HoldenHands Photography
$2
1 chance to win a 1-hour photo session with HoldenHands Photography
UMASS LOWELL MEN’S HOCKEY VS UCONN Nov 23, 2024 (4 tickets) item
UMASS LOWELL MEN’S HOCKEY VS UCONN Nov 23, 2024 (4 tickets)
$2
1 chance to win 4 tickets to UMASS LOWELL MEN’S HOCKEY VS UCONN Nov 23, 2024
1 Ticket to TreeTop Adventures high ropes & obstacle course item
1 Ticket to TreeTop Adventures high ropes & obstacle course
$2
1 chance to win 1 Ticket to TreeTop Adventures high ropes & obstacle course ($68)
The Butterfly Place $35 Gift Card item
The Butterfly Place $35 Gift Card
$2
1 chance to win a $35 Gift Card to the Butterfly Place
Trader Joe’s Sweets & Treats Basket item
Trader Joe’s Sweets & Treats Basket
$2
Trader Joe’s Sweets & Treats (basket may vary slightly)
Mother of Pearl Earrings by Kendra Scott ($70) item
Mother of Pearl Earrings by Kendra Scott ($70)
$2
1 chance to win Mother of Pearl Earrings by Kendra Scott ($70)
Bluetooth Smart Watch ($89) item
Bluetooth Smart Watch ($89)
$2
1 chance to win a Bluetooth® Smart Watch (valued at $89)
Best of the Book Fair Pack: Grades K-2 ($39.99) item
Best of the Book Fair Pack: Grades K-2 ($39.99)
$2
1 chance to win Best of the Book Fair Pack: Grades K-2 ($39.99)
Best of the Book Fair Pack: Grades PRESCHOOL/KINDER ($39.99) item
Best of the Book Fair Pack: Grades PRESCHOOL/KINDER ($39.99)
$2
1 chance to win Best of the Book Fair Pack: Grades PRESCHOOL/KINDER ($39.99)
F45 10-pack of classes & bag of SWAG items item
F45 10-pack of classes & bag of SWAG items
$2
1 chance to win F45 10-pack of classes & bag of SWAG items (Westford location)
$75 Gift Card to Altitude Trampoline Park item
$75 Gift Card to Altitude Trampoline Park
$2
1 chance to win a $75 Gift Card to the Altitude Trampoline Park
Westford Bakery $35 Gift Card item
Westford Bakery $35 Gift Card
$2
1 chance to win a Westford Bakery $35 Gift Card
1 Night Stay in a Studio Fireplace Room - Residence Inn Danv item
1 Night Stay in a Studio Fireplace Room - Residence Inn Danv
$2
1 chance to win a 1 Night Stay in a Studio Fireplace Room - Residence Inn Danvers (~$200)
Google Play $25 Gift Card item
Google Play $25 Gift Card
$2
1 chance to win a Google Play $25 Gift Card
Lego “Klutz” toys Gear Bots ($24.99) item
Lego “Klutz” toys Gear Bots ($24.99)
$2
1 chance to win Lego “Klutz” toys Gear Bots ($24.99)
Burton's Grill & Bar $100 Gift Card item
Burton's Grill & Bar $100 Gift Card
$2
1 chance to win a Burton's Grill & Bar $100 Gift Card
2 Community Spirit Tickets for Wachusett Mountain item
2 Community Spirit Tickets for Wachusett Mountain
$2
2 Community Spirit Tickets: Limited Lift Tickets Valid for 2 Seasons ($146 value)
“Garden” Reading Tent ($49.99) item
“Garden” Reading Tent ($49.99)
$2
1 chance to win a “Garden” Reading Tent ($49.99)
Starbucks $15 Gift Card item
Starbucks $15 Gift Card
$2
1 chance to win a Starbucks $15 Gift Card
“Bird Art” by Local Westford Artist item
“Bird Art” by Local Westford Artist
$2
1 chance to win “Bird Art” by Local Westford Artist
Planets Removable Wall Decal ($29.99) item
Planets Removable Wall Decal ($29.99)
$2
1 chance to win a Planets Removable Wall Decal ($29.99)
APEX Entertainment $100 Gift Card item
APEX Entertainment $100 Gift Card
$2
1 chance to win an APEX Entertainment $100 Gift Card
CodeWiz 1 Week Day Camp & 2 Parent's Night Out Vouchers item
CodeWiz 1 Week Day Camp & 2 Parent's Night Out Vouchers
$2
1 chance to win a 1 week of 1/2 day camp ($369) + 2 Parent's Night Out Vouchers ($45 ea)
Two passes to O’Neill Cinema - Littleton item
Two passes to O’Neill Cinema - Littleton
$2
1 chance to win Two passes to the O’Neill Cinema - Littleton
Spiderman Removable Wall Decal ($19.99) item
Spiderman Removable Wall Decal ($19.99)
$2
1 chance to win a Spiderman Removable Wall Decal ($19.99)
Chalkboard Wallpaper (Removeable) ($49.99) item
Chalkboard Wallpaper (Removeable) ($49.99)
$2
1 chance to win Chalkboard Wallpaper (Removeable) ($49.99)
Free Family Admission to a Miller Event + 3 activity tickets item
Free Family Admission to a Miller Event + 3 activity tickets
$2
1 chance to win Free Family Admission to a Miller Event + 3 activity tickets ($28)
Miller T-Shirt (Any size) item
Miller T-Shirt (Any size)
$2
1 chance to win a Miller T-shirt (any size)
WooSox Four General Admission Tickets April/May 2025 item
WooSox Four General Admission Tickets April/May 2025
$2
1 chance to win Four WooSox General Admission Tickets April/May 2025 ($40 value)
$100 Gift Card to Fiorellas item
$100 Gift Card to Fiorellas
$2
1 chance to win a $100 Gift Card to Fiorellas. Locations in Concord, Burlington, Newton & more!
Coco Nail Bar $30 Gift Certificate item
Coco Nail Bar $30 Gift Certificate
$2
1 chance to win a Coco Nail Bar $30 Gift Certificate at the Westford location
Two Free Personal Training Sessions at Windsoul Wellness item
Two Free Personal Training Sessions at Windsoul Wellness
$2
1 chance to win an incredible gift basket from Windsoul Wellness in Tyngsborough. 3 Personal Training Sessions, a spray tan, a 1-month membership and extra goodies! (Value $400+)
Jam Time 2 Free Passes item
Jam Time 2 Free Passes
$2
1 chance to win Two free passes to Jam Time ($30 value)
$150 Gift Card to gorjana item
$150 Gift Card to gorjana
$2
1 chance to win a $150 Gift Card to gorjana
ButcherBox Gift Card ($169) item
ButcherBox Gift Card ($169)
$2
1 chance to win a ButcherBox Gift Card ($169)
2 sets of Jewelry, Coven Crafted Goods ($80) item
2 sets of Jewelry, Coven Crafted Goods ($80)
$2
1 chance to win 2 sets of Jewelry, Coven Crafted Goods ($80)
2 Happy Hour History Pub Crawls ($150) item
2 Happy Hour History Pub Crawls ($150)
$2
1 chance to win 2 Happy Hour History Pub Crawls ($150)
16 inch Urn Pot of Evergreens, berries, birch and more! item
16 inch Urn Pot of Evergreens, berries, birch and more!
$2
1 chance to win 16 inch Urn pot by @AnniesCreations1023 Fresh evergreens, birch poles, berries red dogwood & pinecones complete the look for classic winter feel. * (item is made to order in black urn - variations of evergreens change due to supply. Items will be made first week of December 2024) (Value $125)
$25 GourmetGiftBaskets.com Gift Card item
$25 GourmetGiftBaskets.com Gift Card
$2
1 chance to win a $25 GourmetGiftBaskets.com Gift Card
2 Tickets to Storyland ($120) item
2 Tickets to Storyland ($120)
$2
1 chance to win two day tickets ($120 value) to Storyland
5-pack of classes item
5-pack of classes
$2
1 chance to win a 5-pack of classes & bag of promo items (Westford location)
$200 Giftcard to Wegmans item
$200 Giftcard to Wegmans
$2
1 chance to win a $200 gift card to Wegmans supermarket
School Principal for the Day item
School Principal for the Day
$2
1 chance to be principal for the day!
Rainbow Mosaic Kit from Tiny Tiles Mosaics item
Rainbow Mosaic Kit from Tiny Tiles Mosaics
$2
1 chance to win a rainbow mosaic kit! (value $20)
$50 Market Basket Gift Card item
$50 Market Basket Gift Card
$2
1 chance to win a Mark Basket Gift Card

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