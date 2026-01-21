Miller PTO Raffle 2025

1 chance to win 16 inch Urn pot by @AnniesCreations1023 Fresh evergreens, birch poles, berries red dogwood & pinecones complete the look for classic winter feel. * (item is made to order in black urn - variations of evergreens change due to supply. Items will be made first week of December 2024) (Value $125)

1 chance to win 16 inch Urn pot by @AnniesCreations1023 Fresh evergreens, birch poles, berries red dogwood & pinecones complete the look for classic winter feel. * (item is made to order in black urn - variations of evergreens change due to supply. Items will be made first week of December 2024) (Value $125)

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