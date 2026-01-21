Miller PTO Raffle 2025

1 chance to win Klutz Toys: Magical Unicorn Science ($24.99)
1 chance to win Klutz Toys: Magical Unicorn Science ($24.99)
$15 Gift Card & Muffins on Main Mug
$2
1 chance to win a $15 Gift Card & Muffins on Main Mug
1 chance to win a $15 Gift Card & Muffins on Main Mug
Pure Barre 10-Pack Classes
$2
1 chance to win 10-Pack Classes of Pure Barre classes redeemable at the Westford Location
1 chance to win 10-Pack Classes of Pure Barre classes redeemable at the Westford Location
30 Minute Virtual Reiki Session
$2
1 chance to win a 30 Minute Virtual Reiki Session
1 chance to win a 30 Minute Virtual Reiki Session
Tiffany Cook Photography Mini Photo Shoot
$2
1 chance to win a Mini Photo Shoot with 5 finished photos with Tiffany Cook Photography. Located at Plaistow, NH ($350 value)
1 chance to win a Mini Photo Shoot with 5 finished photos with Tiffany Cook Photography. Located at Plaistow, NH ($350 value)
Four Tickets ($80) to Institute of Contemporary Art
$2
1 chance to win Four Tickets ($80) to Institute of Contemporary Art
1 chance to win Four Tickets ($80) to Institute of Contemporary Art
WEFs Westford Based Board Game ($40)
$2
1 chance to win WEFs Westford Based Board Game featuring local businesses & more! ($40)
1 chance to win WEFs Westford Based Board Game featuring local businesses & more! ($40)
Nashoba Valley Ski Area $100 Gift Card
$2
1 chance to win a $100 Gift Card to Nashoba Valley Ski Area
1 chance to win a $100 Gift Card to Nashoba Valley Ski Area
Old Sturbridge Village Admission for 4 ($84 value)
$2
1 chance to win General Daytime Admission for 2 Adults & 2 Youth ($84 value)
1 chance to win General Daytime Admission for 2 Adults & 2 Youth ($84 value)
4 Passes to the House of the Seven Gables, Salem
$2
1 chance to win 4 Passes ($90) to the House of the Seven Gables, Salem
1 chance to win 4 Passes ($90) to the House of the Seven Gables, Salem
$100 Gift Card to X-Golf Indoor Golf Course
$2
1 chance to win $100 Gift Card to X-Golf Indoor Golf Course
1 chance to win $100 Gift Card to X-Golf Indoor Golf Course
Admission to New England Botanic Garden (4)
$2
New England Botanic Garden: Admissions for up to 4 guests ($84)
New England Botanic Garden: Admissions for up to 4 guests ($84)
Pikachu/Pokemon Removable Wall Decal ($31.99)
$2
1 chance to win a Pikachu/Pokemon Removable Wall Decal ($31.99)
1 chance to win a Pikachu/Pokemon Removable Wall Decal ($31.99)
Admissions for up to 4 guests to Springfield Museums
$2
Admissions for up to 4 guests to Springfield museums ($100 value)
Admissions for up to 4 guests to Springfield museums ($100 value)
1-hour photo session with HoldenHands Photography
$2
1 chance to win a 1-hour photo session with HoldenHands Photography
1 chance to win a 1-hour photo session with HoldenHands Photography
UMASS LOWELL MEN’S HOCKEY VS UCONN Nov 23, 2024 (4 tickets)
$2
1 chance to win 4 tickets to UMASS LOWELL MEN’S HOCKEY VS UCONN Nov 23, 2024
1 chance to win 4 tickets to UMASS LOWELL MEN’S HOCKEY VS UCONN Nov 23, 2024
1 Ticket to TreeTop Adventures high ropes & obstacle course
$2
1 chance to win 1 Ticket to TreeTop Adventures high ropes & obstacle course ($68)
1 chance to win 1 Ticket to TreeTop Adventures high ropes & obstacle course ($68)
The Butterfly Place $35 Gift Card
$2
1 chance to win a $35 Gift Card to the Butterfly Place
1 chance to win a $35 Gift Card to the Butterfly Place
Trader Joe’s Sweets & Treats Basket
$2
Trader Joe’s Sweets & Treats (basket may vary slightly)
Trader Joe’s Sweets & Treats (basket may vary slightly)
Mother of Pearl Earrings by Kendra Scott ($70)
$2
1 chance to win Mother of Pearl Earrings by Kendra Scott ($70)
1 chance to win Mother of Pearl Earrings by Kendra Scott ($70)
Bluetooth Smart Watch ($89)
$2
1 chance to win a Bluetooth® Smart Watch (valued at $89)
1 chance to win a Bluetooth® Smart Watch (valued at $89)
Best of the Book Fair Pack: Grades K-2 ($39.99)
$2
1 chance to win Best of the Book Fair Pack: Grades K-2 ($39.99)
1 chance to win Best of the Book Fair Pack: Grades K-2 ($39.99)
Best of the Book Fair Pack: Grades PRESCHOOL/KINDER ($39.99)
$2
1 chance to win Best of the Book Fair Pack: Grades PRESCHOOL/KINDER ($39.99)
1 chance to win Best of the Book Fair Pack: Grades PRESCHOOL/KINDER ($39.99)
F45 10-pack of classes & bag of SWAG items
$2
1 chance to win F45 10-pack of classes & bag of SWAG items (Westford location)
1 chance to win F45 10-pack of classes & bag of SWAG items (Westford location)
$75 Gift Card to Altitude Trampoline Park
$2
1 chance to win a $75 Gift Card to the Altitude Trampoline Park
1 chance to win a $75 Gift Card to the Altitude Trampoline Park
Westford Bakery $35 Gift Card
$2
1 chance to win a Westford Bakery $35 Gift Card
1 chance to win a Westford Bakery $35 Gift Card
1 Night Stay in a Studio Fireplace Room - Residence Inn Danv
$2
1 chance to win a 1 Night Stay in a Studio Fireplace Room - Residence Inn Danvers (~$200)
1 chance to win a 1 Night Stay in a Studio Fireplace Room - Residence Inn Danvers (~$200)
Google Play $25 Gift Card
$2
1 chance to win a Google Play $25 Gift Card
1 chance to win a Google Play $25 Gift Card
Lego “Klutz” toys Gear Bots ($24.99)
$2
1 chance to win Lego “Klutz” toys Gear Bots ($24.99)
1 chance to win Lego “Klutz” toys Gear Bots ($24.99)
Burton's Grill & Bar $100 Gift Card
$2
1 chance to win a Burton's Grill & Bar $100 Gift Card
1 chance to win a Burton's Grill & Bar $100 Gift Card
2 Community Spirit Tickets for Wachusett Mountain
$2
2 Community Spirit Tickets: Limited Lift Tickets Valid for 2 Seasons ($146 value)
2 Community Spirit Tickets: Limited Lift Tickets Valid for 2 Seasons ($146 value)
“Garden” Reading Tent ($49.99)
$2
1 chance to win a “Garden” Reading Tent ($49.99)
1 chance to win a “Garden” Reading Tent ($49.99)
Starbucks $15 Gift Card
$2
1 chance to win a Starbucks $15 Gift Card
1 chance to win a Starbucks $15 Gift Card
“Bird Art” by Local Westford Artist
$2
1 chance to win “Bird Art” by Local Westford Artist
1 chance to win “Bird Art” by Local Westford Artist
Planets Removable Wall Decal ($29.99)
$2
1 chance to win a Planets Removable Wall Decal ($29.99)
1 chance to win a Planets Removable Wall Decal ($29.99)
APEX Entertainment $100 Gift Card
$2
1 chance to win an APEX Entertainment $100 Gift Card
1 chance to win an APEX Entertainment $100 Gift Card
CodeWiz 1 Week Day Camp & 2 Parent's Night Out Vouchers
$2
1 chance to win a 1 week of 1/2 day camp ($369) + 2 Parent's Night Out Vouchers ($45 ea)
1 chance to win a 1 week of 1/2 day camp ($369) + 2 Parent's Night Out Vouchers ($45 ea)
Two passes to O’Neill Cinema - Littleton
$2
1 chance to win Two passes to the O’Neill Cinema - Littleton
1 chance to win Two passes to the O’Neill Cinema - Littleton
Spiderman Removable Wall Decal ($19.99)
$2
1 chance to win a Spiderman Removable Wall Decal ($19.99)
1 chance to win a Spiderman Removable Wall Decal ($19.99)
Chalkboard Wallpaper (Removeable) ($49.99)
$2
1 chance to win Chalkboard Wallpaper (Removeable) ($49.99)
1 chance to win Chalkboard Wallpaper (Removeable) ($49.99)
Free Family Admission to a Miller Event + 3 activity tickets
$2
1 chance to win Free Family Admission to a Miller Event + 3 activity tickets ($28)
1 chance to win Free Family Admission to a Miller Event + 3 activity tickets ($28)
Miller T-Shirt (Any size)
$2
1 chance to win a Miller T-shirt (any size)
1 chance to win a Miller T-shirt (any size)
WooSox Four General Admission Tickets April/May 2025
$2
1 chance to win Four WooSox General Admission Tickets April/May 2025 ($40 value)
1 chance to win Four WooSox General Admission Tickets April/May 2025 ($40 value)
$100 Gift Card to Fiorellas
$2
1 chance to win a $100 Gift Card to Fiorellas. Locations in Concord, Burlington, Newton & more!
1 chance to win a $100 Gift Card to Fiorellas. Locations in Concord, Burlington, Newton & more!
Coco Nail Bar $30 Gift Certificate
$2
1 chance to win a Coco Nail Bar $30 Gift Certificate at the Westford location
1 chance to win a Coco Nail Bar $30 Gift Certificate at the Westford location
Two Free Personal Training Sessions at Windsoul Wellness
$2
1 chance to win an incredible gift basket from Windsoul Wellness in Tyngsborough. 3 Personal Training Sessions, a spray tan, a 1-month membership and extra goodies! (Value $400+)
1 chance to win an incredible gift basket from Windsoul Wellness in Tyngsborough. 3 Personal Training Sessions, a spray tan, a 1-month membership and extra goodies! (Value $400+)
Jam Time 2 Free Passes
$2
1 chance to win Two free passes to Jam Time ($30 value)
1 chance to win Two free passes to Jam Time ($30 value)
$150 Gift Card to gorjana
$2
1 chance to win a $150 Gift Card to gorjana
1 chance to win a $150 Gift Card to gorjana
ButcherBox Gift Card ($169)
$2
1 chance to win a ButcherBox Gift Card ($169)
1 chance to win a ButcherBox Gift Card ($169)
2 sets of Jewelry, Coven Crafted Goods ($80)
$2
1 chance to win 2 sets of Jewelry, Coven Crafted Goods ($80)
1 chance to win 2 sets of Jewelry, Coven Crafted Goods ($80)
2 Happy Hour History Pub Crawls ($150)
$2
1 chance to win 2 Happy Hour History Pub Crawls ($150)
1 chance to win 2 Happy Hour History Pub Crawls ($150)
16 inch Urn Pot of Evergreens, berries, birch and more!
$2
1 chance to win 16 inch Urn pot by @AnniesCreations1023
Fresh evergreens, birch poles, berries red dogwood & pinecones complete the look for classic winter feel. * (item is made to order in black urn - variations of evergreens change due to supply. Items will be made first week of December 2024) (Value $125)
1 chance to win 16 inch Urn pot by @AnniesCreations1023
Fresh evergreens, birch poles, berries red dogwood & pinecones complete the look for classic winter feel. * (item is made to order in black urn - variations of evergreens change due to supply. Items will be made first week of December 2024) (Value $125)
$25 GourmetGiftBaskets.com Gift Card
$2
1 chance to win a $25 GourmetGiftBaskets.com Gift Card
1 chance to win a $25 GourmetGiftBaskets.com Gift Card
2 Tickets to Storyland ($120)
$2
1 chance to win two day tickets ($120 value) to Storyland
1 chance to win two day tickets ($120 value) to Storyland
5-pack of classes
$2
1 chance to win a 5-pack of classes & bag of promo items (Westford location)
1 chance to win a 5-pack of classes & bag of promo items (Westford location)
$200 Giftcard to Wegmans
$2
1 chance to win a $200 gift card to Wegmans supermarket
1 chance to win a $200 gift card to Wegmans supermarket
School Principal for the Day
$2
1 chance to be principal for the day!
1 chance to be principal for the day!
Rainbow Mosaic Kit from Tiny Tiles Mosaics
$2
1 chance to win a rainbow mosaic kit! (value $20)
1 chance to win a rainbow mosaic kit! (value $20)
$50 Market Basket Gift Card
$2
1 chance to win a Mark Basket Gift Card
1 chance to win a Mark Basket Gift Card
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