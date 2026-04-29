MILLERSPORT LIONS CLUB

Offered by

MILLERSPORT LIONS CLUB

About the memberships

MILLERSPORT LIONS CLUB ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP DUES 2026-2027

Life Membership
$20

Valid until June 30

Life Memberships are awarded to members who have been active for 20 years, or 15 years if they are over 70 years old.
Active Membership
$63

Valid until June 30

Active Members enjoy the full comradery of this social, service organization, and are what makes the club productive. An Active member participates in at least 12 meetings, activities, projects per year.
Two Person Family Membership
$108

Valid until June 30

Family Members are Active Lions who have a legal relationship and residence with another Active Lion. Proof of residence may be required.
Affiliate Membership
$69

Valid until June 30

Affiliate Members participate in at least 6 meetings, activities, or projects per year. This may include helping with the Sweet Corn Festival. Participation may need to be validated.
At Large Membership
$81

Valid until June 30

At Large Members prefer to support the mission of the club financially, but not to be involved with meetings and service projects.
Student Membership
$36

Valid until June 30

Member who is a student in college. Proof of enrollment may be required.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!