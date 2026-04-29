MILLERSPORT LIONS CLUB ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP DUES 2026-2027
Life Membership
$20
Valid until June 30
Life Memberships are awarded to members who have been active for 20 years, or 15 years if they are over 70 years old.
Life Memberships are awarded to members who have been active for 20 years, or 15 years if they are over 70 years old.
Active Membership
$63
Valid until June 30
Active Members enjoy the full comradery of this social, service organization, and are what makes the club productive.
An Active member participates in at least 12 meetings, activities, projects per year.
Active Members enjoy the full comradery of this social, service organization, and are what makes the club productive.
An Active member participates in at least 12 meetings, activities, projects per year.
Two Person Family Membership
$108
Valid until June 30
Family Members are Active Lions who have a legal relationship and residence with another Active Lion.
Proof of residence may be required.
Family Members are Active Lions who have a legal relationship and residence with another Active Lion.
Proof of residence may be required.
Affiliate Membership
$69
Valid until June 30
Affiliate Members participate in at least 6 meetings, activities, or projects per year. This may include helping with the Sweet Corn Festival. Participation may need to be validated.
Affiliate Members participate in at least 6 meetings, activities, or projects per year. This may include helping with the Sweet Corn Festival. Participation may need to be validated.
At Large Membership
$81
Valid until June 30
At Large Members prefer to support the mission of the club financially, but not to be involved with meetings and service projects.
At Large Members prefer to support the mission of the club financially, but not to be involved with meetings and service projects.
Student Membership
$36
Valid until June 30
Member who is a student in college. Proof of enrollment may be required.
Member who is a student in college. Proof of enrollment may be required.
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