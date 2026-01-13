Guildhaus

Hosted by

Guildhaus

About this event

Million Dollar Break Golf Outing

19301 S State St

Glenwood, IL 60425, USA

Early Bird Special
$140
Available until Apr 14

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

General Admission
$150

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Dinner Only
$40
Hole Sponsorship
$200

Personalized sign at the tee box.

Name on the T-Shirt

Hot Dog Stand
$300

Logo freatued on a sign at the Hotdog Stand

Name on the T-Shirt

Sponsorship advertised on Facebook

Golf Cart Sponsorship (10 sponsors max.)
$400

Logo and Business info. on golf cart

Name on the T-Shirt

Sponsorship advertised on Facebook

Business Logo on slide presentation during banquet

Participant T-Shirt (5 sponsors max.)
$500

Recognition at T-Shirt table.

Business logo featued on T-Shirt

Promoted on Facebook.

Business Logo on slide presentation during banquet

Business Logo embedded on Guildhaus home page for a year.

Golf Towel Sponsorship (Two sponsor max.)
$600

Recognition at packet pick-up table.

Business logo on golf towel.

Name on T-Shirt

Promoted on Facebook.

Business Logo on slide presentation during banquet.

Business Logo embedded on Guildhaus home page for a year.

Add a donation for Guildhaus

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