Million Dollar Break Golf Outing

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Personalized sign at the tee box.
Name on the T-Shirt
Logo freatued on a sign at the Hotdog Stand
Name on the T-Shirt
Sponsorship advertised on Facebook
Logo and Business info. on golf cart
Name on the T-Shirt
Sponsorship advertised on Facebook
Business Logo on slide presentation during banquet
Recognition at T-Shirt table.
Business logo featued on T-Shirt
Promoted on Facebook.
Business Logo on slide presentation during banquet
Business Logo embedded on Guildhaus home page for a year.
Recognition at packet pick-up table.
Business logo on golf towel.
Name on T-Shirt
Promoted on Facebook.
Business Logo on slide presentation during banquet.
Business Logo embedded on Guildhaus home page for a year.
$
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