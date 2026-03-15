Desert Voices Chorus

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Desert Voices Chorus

About this raffle

Millions for Tucson Desert Voices Raffle

One Ticket
$25

One ticket to the raffle, one chance to win:

- A new 2026 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X Roush Edition

- Two round-trip, first-class airline tickets to anywhere in the world (some conditions apply)

- Cash prize of $5,000

Five Tickets
$100

Five tickets to the raffle, five chances to win:

- A new 2026 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X Roush Edition

- Two round-trip, first-class airline tickets to anywhere in the world (some conditions apply)

- Cash prize of $5,000

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