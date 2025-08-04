Hosted by

Advanced Sacred Hope Academy Inc

About this event

Mills Heating and Air Aces for Autism

212 Miracle Strip Pkwy SE

Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548, USA

Premier Sponsor - 3 Available
$2,000

- Logo prominently displayed on the ASHA website, event banner, billboard ads, and event T-shirts

- Radio mentions

- Access to VIP lounge

- Reserved seating for 8

- 16 drink tickets

- 8 T-shirts

- 2 social media shout-outs dedicated to your team

- 3-minute speaking opportunity at the event

- Multiple shout-outs during the event

Kings Sponsor - 4 Available
$1,000

- Logo prominently displayed on the ASHA website, event banner, and event T-shirts

- Reserved seating for 8

- 16 drink tickets

- 8 T-shirts

- Dedicated social media shout-out

- Event shout-outs

- Opportunity to be part of the giveaways

Queens Sponsor
$500

- Logo prominently displayed on the ASHA website, event banner, and event T-shirts

- Reserved seating for 4

- 8 drink tickets

- 4 T-shirts

- Dedicated social media shout-out

- Event shout-outs

