Millsap PTO Membership

This membership is only for Millsap Elementary STAFF during the 2025-2026 school year.





If you are a staff member with kids attending Millsap, you only need to purchase this one $5 staff membership.





**PLEASE NOTE: At the payment step, you can change the optional tip for Zeffy to ZERO ($0.00). You DO NOT have to add a tip! Select "Other" from the drop down box and enter $0.00 to remove the optional tip.







