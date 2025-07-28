Millsap Elementary Parent Teacher Organization

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Millsap Elementary Parent Teacher Organization

About the memberships

Millsap PTO Membership

Staff PTO Membership (2025-2026)
$5

Valid until April 7, 2027

This membership is only for Millsap Elementary STAFF during the 2025-2026 school year.


If you are a staff member with kids attending Millsap, you only need to purchase this one $5 staff membership.


**PLEASE NOTE:  At the payment step, you can change the optional tip for Zeffy to ZERO ($0.00).  You DO NOT have to add a tip!  Select "Other" from the drop down box and enter $0.00 to remove the optional tip.



Single Student PTO Membership (2025-2026)
$5

Valid until April 7, 2027

This membership is for a family with ONE student during the 2025-2026 school year.

**PLEASE NOTE:  At the payment step, you can change the optional tip for Zeffy to ZERO ($0.00).  You DO NOT have to add a tip!  Select "Other" from the drop down box and enter $0.00 to remove the optional tip.


Esta membresía es para una familia con UN estudiante durante el año escolar 2025-2026.

**NOTA: Al realizar el pago, puede cambiar la propina opcional para Zeffy a CERO ($0.00). ¡NO es necesario agregar propina! Seleccione "Otro" en el menú desplegable e ingrese $0.00 para eliminar la propina opcional.

Multiple Student PTO Membership (2025-2026)
$10

Valid until April 7, 2027

This membership is for a family with MORE THAN ONE student during the 2025-2026 school year.

**PLEASE NOTE:  At the payment step, you can change the optional tip for Zeffy to ZERO ($0.00).  You DO NOT have to add a tip!  Select "Other" from the drop down box and enter $0.00 to remove the optional tip.


Esta membresía es para una familia con más de un estudiante durante el año escolar 2025-2026.

**NOTA: Al realizar el pago, puede cambiar la propina opcional para Zeffy a CERO ($0.00). ¡NO es necesario agregar propina! Seleccione "Otro" en el menú desplegable e ingrese $0.00 para eliminar la propina opcional.

Add a donation for Millsap Elementary Parent Teacher Organization

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!