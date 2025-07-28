Millsap PTO Membership

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About the memberships
Valid until April 7, 2027
This membership is only for Millsap Elementary STAFF during the 2025-2026 school year.
If you are a staff member with kids attending Millsap, you only need to purchase this one $5 staff membership.
**PLEASE NOTE: At the payment step, you can change the optional tip for Zeffy to ZERO ($0.00). You DO NOT have to add a tip! Select "Other" from the drop down box and enter $0.00 to remove the optional tip.
Valid until April 7, 2027
This membership is for a family with ONE student during the 2025-2026 school year.
**PLEASE NOTE: At the payment step, you can change the optional tip for Zeffy to ZERO ($0.00). You DO NOT have to add a tip! Select "Other" from the drop down box and enter $0.00 to remove the optional tip.
Esta membresía es para una familia con UN estudiante durante el año escolar 2025-2026.
**NOTA: Al realizar el pago, puede cambiar la propina opcional para Zeffy a CERO ($0.00). ¡NO es necesario agregar propina! Seleccione "Otro" en el menú desplegable e ingrese $0.00 para eliminar la propina opcional.
Valid until April 7, 2027
This membership is for a family with MORE THAN ONE student during the 2025-2026 school year.
**PLEASE NOTE: At the payment step, you can change the optional tip for Zeffy to ZERO ($0.00). You DO NOT have to add a tip! Select "Other" from the drop down box and enter $0.00 to remove the optional tip.
Esta membresía es para una familia con más de un estudiante durante el año escolar 2025-2026.
**NOTA: Al realizar el pago, puede cambiar la propina opcional para Zeffy a CERO ($0.00). ¡NO es necesario agregar propina! Seleccione "Otro" en el menú desplegable e ingrese $0.00 para eliminar la propina opcional.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!