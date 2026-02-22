Millstein Family Benefit Auction

Own a true piece of hockey history while making a direct impact for the Millstein family.
This professionally framed and autographed limited-edition Washington Post commemorative cover was released to mark Alexander Ovechkin’s historic achievement as the NHL’s All-Time Leading Goal Scorer. Featuring the signature of one of the greatest players to ever take the ice, this striking display captures the legacy of “The Great Eight” and is a must-have for Washington Capitals fans and serious collectors alike.
Item Details:
- Hand-signed Alexander Ovechkin autograph
- Limited-edition Washington Post cover commemorating the record-breaking milestone
- “The Great Eight” NHL All-Time Goals Leader tribute design
- Professionally double-matted and framed
- High-end, ready-to-hang collector’s display
- Authentication included (as shown)
This is more than a premier Capitals collectible — it is an opportunity to stand with one of our own.
100% of the winning bid will go directly to support the Millstein family as they navigate the loss of Brother David Millstein to occupational cancer.
Place your bid, honor a legacy, and help take care of a firefighter’s family.
Own a true piece of hockey history while making a direct impact for the Millstein family.
This professionally framed and autographed limited-edition Washington Post commemorative cover was released to mark Alexander Ovechkin’s historic achievement as the NHL’s All-Time Leading Goal Scorer. Featuring the signature of one of the greatest players to ever take the ice, this striking display captures the legacy of “The Great Eight” and is a must-have for Washington Capitals fans and serious collectors alike.
Item Details:
- Hand-signed Alexander Ovechkin autograph
- Limited-edition Washington Post cover commemorating the record-breaking milestone
- “The Great Eight” NHL All-Time Goals Leader tribute design
- Professionally double-matted and framed
- High-end, ready-to-hang collector’s display
- Authentication included (as shown)
This is more than a premier Capitals collectible — it is an opportunity to stand with one of our own.
100% of the winning bid will go directly to support the Millstein family as they navigate the loss of Brother David Millstein to occupational cancer.
Place your bid, honor a legacy, and help take care of a firefighter’s family.