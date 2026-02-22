Anne Arundel Firefighters Emerald Society, Inc
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Anne Arundel Firefighters Emerald Society, Inc

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Anne Arundel Firefighters Emerald Society, Inc

About this event

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Millstein Family Benefit Auction

Alexander Ovechkin Autographed Newspaper Cover item
Alexander Ovechkin Autographed Newspaper Cover
$250

Starting bid

Own a true piece of hockey history while making a direct impact for the Millstein family.


This professionally framed and autographed limited-edition Washington Post commemorative cover was released to mark Alexander Ovechkin’s historic achievement as the NHL’s All-Time Leading Goal Scorer. Featuring the signature of one of the greatest players to ever take the ice, this striking display captures the legacy of “The Great Eight” and is a must-have for Washington Capitals fans and serious collectors alike.


Item Details:


  • Hand-signed Alexander Ovechkin autograph
  • Limited-edition Washington Post cover commemorating the record-breaking milestone
  • “The Great Eight” NHL All-Time Goals Leader tribute design
  • Professionally double-matted and framed
  • High-end, ready-to-hang collector’s display
  • Authentication included (as shown)



This is more than a premier Capitals collectible — it is an opportunity to stand with one of our own.

100% of the winning bid will go directly to support the Millstein family as they navigate the loss of Brother David Millstein to occupational cancer.


Place your bid, honor a legacy, and help take care of a firefighter’s family.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!