Millstein Family Benefit Auction

Own a true piece of hockey history while making a direct impact for the Millstein family.





This professionally framed and autographed limited-edition Washington Post commemorative cover was released to mark Alexander Ovechkin’s historic achievement as the NHL’s All-Time Leading Goal Scorer. Featuring the signature of one of the greatest players to ever take the ice, this striking display captures the legacy of “The Great Eight” and is a must-have for Washington Capitals fans and serious collectors alike.





Item Details:





Hand-signed Alexander Ovechkin autograph

Limited-edition Washington Post cover commemorating the record-breaking milestone

“The Great Eight” NHL All-Time Goals Leader tribute design

Professionally double-matted and framed

High-end, ready-to-hang collector’s display

Authentication included (as shown)









This is more than a premier Capitals collectible — it is an opportunity to stand with one of our own.

100% of the winning bid will go directly to support the Millstein family as they navigate the loss of Brother David Millstein to occupational cancer.





Place your bid, honor a legacy, and help take care of a firefighter’s family.



