Tango Colorado Inc

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Tango Colorado Inc

About this event

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Tango Colorado Milonga

1570 N Clarkson St

Denver, CO 80218, USA

Milonga
$20

8pm-Midnight

Light appetizers

Cash Bar

DJ Grisha Nisnevich

Pre-milonga Lesson
$10

Julianne Kim

A great way to warm up, meet new friends and reaquaint with old ones.

Milonga & Lesson Combo
$25

$5 off when you get both


Tango Seminar Series Lesson
$1

These are specialized classes taught by special teachers. Classes usually involve a "series" of 3-4 classes in a row, starting new each month, so be prepared to immerse yourself if you miss one. To find the topic and teacher, check out our website at tangocolorado.org.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!