Tango Colorado Milonga

Hosted by
About this event
8pm-Midnight
Light appetizers
Cash Bar
DJ Grisha Nisnevich
Julianne Kim
A great way to warm up, meet new friends and reaquaint with old ones.
$5 off when you get both
These are specialized classes taught by special teachers. Classes usually involve a "series" of 3-4 classes in a row, starting new each month, so be prepared to immerse yourself if you miss one. To find the topic and teacher, check out our website at tangocolorado.org.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!