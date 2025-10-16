Milo's Annual Birthday 50/50 Raffle 2025

1 Raffle Ticket
$10

One ticket gives you one chance at winning 50% of the total pot! By purchasing more tickets, you're paying less per ticket! ($10 per ticket at this number)

5 Raffle Tickets
$45
Five tickets give you five chances at winning 50% of the total pot. By purchasing more tickets, you're paying less per ticket! ($9 per ticket at this number)

10 Raffle Tickets
$80
Ten tickets give you ten chances at winning 50% of the total pot. By purchasing more tickets, you're paying less per ticket! ($8 per ticket at this number)

25 Raffle Tickets
$175
25 tickets give you 25 chances at winning 50% of the total pot. By purchasing more tickets, you're paying less per ticket! ($7 per ticket at this number)

50 Raffle Tickets
$300
50 tickets give you 50 chances at winning 50% of the total pot. By purchasing more tickets, you're paying less per ticket! ($6 per ticket at this number)

100 Raffle Tickets
$500
100 tickets give you 100 chances at winning 50% of the total pot. By purchasing more tickets, you're paying less per ticket! ($5 per ticket at this number)

