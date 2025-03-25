MilSpace Club Membership 2024-2025

E-5 or below Membership 2024-2025
$12

Renews yearly on: July 31

(E-5 or below is 25% of max dues)
E-6 to E-8 Membership 2024-2025
$24

Renews yearly on: July 31

(E-6 to E-8 is 50% of max dues)
O-1 to O-3 Membership 2024 - 2025
$36

Renews yearly on: July 31

(0-1 to O-3 is 75% of max dues)
E-9 or O-4 & above; retirees/civilians Membership 2024- 2025
$48

Renews yearly on: July 31

(E-9 or O-4 and above, retirees, civilians is 75% of max dues)
Donate a Membership
$36

No expiration

Give the gift of membership for another spouse. This donation/purchase is to assist those who wish to join but might encounter a financial hardship to do so. Please feel free to email [email protected] to discuss any questions about donating a membership or inquiring about receiving one.
Add a donation for Milspace Club

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!