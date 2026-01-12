Milton Chorus Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
One entry to win one Dinner for 4 at Crabapple Favorite Smoke on the Farm. Of each ticket you purchase, 100% is applied toward the cost of the student's trip to Europe this summer! The drawing will be held at the spring showcase and the winner will be notified by email.
Three entries to win one Dinner for 4 at Crabapple Favorite Smoke on the Farm. Of each ticket you purchase, 100% is applied toward the cost of the student's trip to Europe this summer! The drawing will be held at the spring showcase and the winner will be notified by email.
Eight entries to win one Dinner for 4 at Crabapple Favorite Smoke on the Farm. Of each ticket you purchase, 100% is applied toward the cost of the student's trip to Europe this summer! The drawing will be held at the spring showcase and the winner will be notified by email.
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