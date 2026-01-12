Milton Choral Association

Hosted by

Milton Choral Association

About this raffle

Milton Chorus Raffle 2026

1 ticket
$20

One entry to win one Dinner for 4 at Crabapple Favorite Smoke on the Farm. Of each ticket you purchase, 100% is applied toward the cost of the student's trip to Europe this summer! The drawing will be held at the spring showcase and the winner will be notified by email.

3 tickets
$50
This includes 3 tickets

Three entries to win one Dinner for 4 at Crabapple Favorite Smoke on the Farm. Of each ticket you purchase, 100% is applied toward the cost of the student's trip to Europe this summer! The drawing will be held at the spring showcase and the winner will be notified by email.

8 tickets
$100
This includes 10 tickets

Eight entries to win one Dinner for 4 at Crabapple Favorite Smoke on the Farm. Of each ticket you purchase, 100% is applied toward the cost of the student's trip to Europe this summer! The drawing will be held at the spring showcase and the winner will be notified by email.

Add a donation for Milton Choral Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!