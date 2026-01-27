Milton High School Baseball Online Auction

Welcome to Sandy Dreams, a charming cottage tucked behind Seacrest’s wooded

nature preserve, offering peace and privacy. The home has prime access to the beachor pool with just a short walk or tram ride away. Perfect for up to 12 guests, the home features flexible sleeping options, three en-suite bathrooms, and a large living area withindoor and outdoor dining.





Enjoy a 4-night stay while soaking up the sun on the white sandy beaches of the

Emerald Coast. Sandy Dreams is in the perfect area that allows for shopping and dining within Seacrest, Alys, and Rosemary Beach, or take a short drive further down to Seaside, Santa Rosa, and many other beaches on 30A.





Congratulations on your winning bid to enjoy this home on your next beach vacation!





Please contact Amber Bahl at [email protected] when you have a date in mind to book. Expires 03/30/27 and blackout dates will apply:

07/04-07/11/2026; 09/19-09/26/2026; 12/23/2026-1/1/2027; 02/13-02/20/2027

https://www.30acottagesandconcierge.com/vacation-rentals/sandy-dreams