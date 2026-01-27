Hosted by

Milton Dugout Club

About this event

Milton High School Baseball Online Auction

Pick-up location

Milton Baseball Indoor Facility

Seacrest Beach Cottage item
Seacrest Beach Cottage item
Seacrest Beach Cottage item
Seacrest Beach Cottage
$2,000

Starting bid

Welcome to Sandy Dreams, a charming cottage tucked behind Seacrest’s wooded

nature preserve, offering peace and privacy. The home has prime access to the beachor pool with just a short walk or tram ride away. Perfect for up to 12 guests, the home features flexible sleeping options, three en-suite bathrooms, and a large living area withindoor and outdoor dining.


Enjoy a 4-night stay while soaking up the sun on the white sandy beaches of the

Emerald Coast. Sandy Dreams is in the perfect area that allows for shopping and dining within Seacrest, Alys, and Rosemary Beach, or take a short drive further down to Seaside, Santa Rosa, and many other beaches on 30A.


Congratulations on your winning bid to enjoy this home on your next beach vacation!


Please contact Amber Bahl at [email protected] when you have a date in mind to book. Expires 03/30/27 and blackout dates will apply:

07/04-07/11/2026; 09/19-09/26/2026; 12/23/2026-1/1/2027; 02/13-02/20/2027

https://www.30acottagesandconcierge.com/vacation-rentals/sandy-dreams

Turquoise Place Orange Beach Condo item
Turquoise Place Orange Beach Condo
$1,000

Starting bid

3 night stay at Turquoise Place in Orange Beach, AL.

3 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom, Sleeps 8, Condo-2301 sq. footage

At Turquoise Place in Orange Beach, the perfect blend of casual beach vibes and luxurious comfort is the standard for your stay. Our breezy, beachfront condos are your gateway to easy living on the Gulf with spacious designs, thoughtful decor, and top-of-the-line appliances. Sink into plush furnishings and soothing coastal colors after a day of fun in the sun. Watch the sunset from your private balcony hot tub as your favorite flavors sizzle on your balcony’s gas grill.

Auction Winner Parking Space item
Auction Winner Parking Space
$1,000

Starting bid

Parking in the Red Lot for the 2026-2027 school year

Ameris Park Amphitheatre Ticket Package item
Ameris Park Amphitheatre Ticket Package
$800

Starting bid

4 tickets (100 level), 4 live nation lounge passes, VIP parking

Braves vs Blue Jays - 4 Infield Dugout Level Seats item
Braves vs Blue Jays - 4 Infield Dugout Level Seats
$400

Starting bid

Atlanta Braves vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Wednesday, June 03, 2026

7:15PM


4 Infield Dugout Level Seats

Section 18, row 10, seats 5, 6, 7, and 8

$175 face value per ticket

5 rows behind the Braves dugout inside first base (dugout takes up the first 5

rows)

Extra wide mesh seats

Access to the climate controlled Dugout Lounge


Concession Credit

$10 per ticket credit for concessions


Parking Pass

$25 value

Braves vs Marlins - 2 Infield Dugout Seats item
Braves vs Marlins - 2 Infield Dugout Seats
$200

Starting bid

Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins

Wednesday, August 8, 2026


2 Infield Dugout Level Seats

Front row dugout seats 

Braves dugout side

Aisle seats

Tickets include $10 food/drink credit per ticket

Atlanta National Golf for 4 item
Atlanta National Golf for 4
$200

Starting bid

Golf for 4 plus cart

VIP Baseball Field Parking Spot
$200

Starting bid

Reserve the best parking space at the baseball field for the entire season

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!