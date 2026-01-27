Milton High School Baseball Online Auction

Hosted by
Milton Baseball Indoor Facility
Welcome to Sandy Dreams, a charming cottage tucked behind Seacrest’s wooded
nature preserve, offering peace and privacy. The home has prime access to the beachor pool with just a short walk or tram ride away. Perfect for up to 12 guests, the home features flexible sleeping options, three en-suite bathrooms, and a large living area withindoor and outdoor dining.
Enjoy a 4-night stay while soaking up the sun on the white sandy beaches of the
Emerald Coast. Sandy Dreams is in the perfect area that allows for shopping and dining within Seacrest, Alys, and Rosemary Beach, or take a short drive further down to Seaside, Santa Rosa, and many other beaches on 30A.
Congratulations on your winning bid to enjoy this home on your next beach vacation!
Please contact Amber Bahl at [email protected] when you have a date in mind to book. Expires 03/30/27 and blackout dates will apply:
07/04-07/11/2026; 09/19-09/26/2026; 12/23/2026-1/1/2027; 02/13-02/20/2027
https://www.30acottagesandconcierge.com/vacation-rentals/sandy-dreams
3 night stay at Turquoise Place in Orange Beach, AL.
3 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom, Sleeps 8, Condo-2301 sq. footage
At Turquoise Place in Orange Beach, the perfect blend of casual beach vibes and luxurious comfort is the standard for your stay. Our breezy, beachfront condos are your gateway to easy living on the Gulf with spacious designs, thoughtful decor, and top-of-the-line appliances. Sink into plush furnishings and soothing coastal colors after a day of fun in the sun. Watch the sunset from your private balcony hot tub as your favorite flavors sizzle on your balcony’s gas grill.
Parking in the Red Lot for the 2026-2027 school year
4 tickets (100 level), 4 live nation lounge passes, VIP parking
Atlanta Braves vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Wednesday, June 03, 2026
7:15PM
4 Infield Dugout Level Seats
Section 18, row 10, seats 5, 6, 7, and 8
$175 face value per ticket
5 rows behind the Braves dugout inside first base (dugout takes up the first 5
rows)
Extra wide mesh seats
Access to the climate controlled Dugout Lounge
Concession Credit
$10 per ticket credit for concessions
Parking Pass
$25 value
Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins
Wednesday, August 8, 2026
2 Infield Dugout Level Seats
Front row dugout seats
Braves dugout side
Aisle seats
Tickets include $10 food/drink credit per ticket
Golf for 4 plus cart
Reserve the best parking space at the baseball field for the entire season
