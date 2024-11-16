Provisional Milwaukee County Unit of NAP Membership Dues
Provisional Dues for the Milw. County Unit & WAP
$20
Renews yearly on: December 31
One payment for two sets of dues.
$5.00 for annual Provisional dues for the Milwaukee County Unit of Parliamentarians and $15.00 for annual Provisional dues for the Wisconsin State Association of Parliamentarians memberships.
Thank you for being a member!
One payment for two sets of dues.
$5.00 for annual Provisional dues for the Milwaukee County Unit of Parliamentarians and $15.00 for annual Provisional dues for the Wisconsin State Association of Parliamentarians memberships.
Thank you for being a member!
Add a donation for Milwaukee County Unit of Parliamentarians
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!