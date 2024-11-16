Provisional Milwaukee County Unit of NAP Membership Dues

Provisional Dues for the Milw. County Unit & WAP
$20

Renews yearly on: December 31

One payment for two sets of dues. $5.00 for annual Provisional dues for the Milwaukee County Unit of Parliamentarians and $15.00 for annual Provisional dues for the Wisconsin State Association of Parliamentarians memberships. Thank you for being a member!
Add a donation for Milwaukee County Unit of Parliamentarians

$

