Milwaukee Hurling Club

Offered by

Milwaukee Hurling Club

About the memberships

Milwaukee Hurling Club's Memberships 2026

Adult - Returning Playing Member
$175

Valid until March 18, 2027

A member who has played with the MHC previously in the Summer League

Adult - Rookie (Helmet Included)
$180

Valid until March 18, 2027

A new member, or one who has never played in the MHC Summer League (including only playing in the Fall). Helmet included. Use Promo Code "NoHelmet" if you have a playable helmet (subject to club review).

Youth (age 4 - 15)
$145

Valid until March 18, 2027

Youth Members. All youth players will be sorted into age divisions for the year after all registrations are received. Includes Helmet Rental. Use promo code "NoYouthHelmet" if you have a playable helmet (subject to club review).

Family - 2 Adults
$325

Valid until March 18, 2027

2 Adult members who have played with the MHC previously in the Summer League

Family - 3 Adults
$475

Valid until March 18, 2027

2 Adult members who have played with the MHC previously in the Summer League

Family - 2 Youth
$265

Valid until March 18, 2027

2 Youth Members. All youth players will be sorted into age divisions for the year after all registrations are received.

Family - 3 Youth
$385

Valid until March 18, 2027

3 Youth Members. All youth players will be sorted into age divisions for the year after all registrations are received.

Family - 1 Adult 1 Youth
$295

Valid until March 18, 2027

2 Adult member who has played with the MHC previously in the Summer League and 1 Youth Member. All youth players will be sorted into age divisions for the year after all registrations are received.

Family - 1 Adult 2 Youth
$415

Valid until March 18, 2027

1 Adult member who has played with the MHC previously in the Summer League and 2 Youth Members. All youth players will be sorted into age divisions for the year after all registrations are received.

Family - 2 Adult 1 Youth
$445

Valid until March 18, 2027

2 Adult members who have played with the MHC previously in the Summer League and 1 Youth Member. All youth players will be sorted into age divisions for the year after all registrations are received.

Family - 2 Adult 2 Youth
$565

Valid until March 18, 2027

2 Adult members who have played with the MHC previously in the Summer League and 2 Youth Members. All youth players will be sorted into age divisions for the year after all registrations are received.

"The Papenfuss"
$685

Valid until March 18, 2027

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