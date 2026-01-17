Milwaukee Hurling Club's Memberships 2026

About the memberships
Valid until March 18, 2027
A member who has played with the MHC previously in the Summer League
Valid until March 18, 2027
A new member, or one who has never played in the MHC Summer League (including only playing in the Fall). Helmet included. Use Promo Code "NoHelmet" if you have a playable helmet (subject to club review).
Valid until March 18, 2027
Youth Members. All youth players will be sorted into age divisions for the year after all registrations are received. Includes Helmet Rental. Use promo code "NoYouthHelmet" if you have a playable helmet (subject to club review).
Valid until March 18, 2027
2 Adult members who have played with the MHC previously in the Summer League
Valid until March 18, 2027
2 Adult members who have played with the MHC previously in the Summer League
Valid until March 18, 2027
2 Youth Members. All youth players will be sorted into age divisions for the year after all registrations are received.
Valid until March 18, 2027
3 Youth Members. All youth players will be sorted into age divisions for the year after all registrations are received.
Valid until March 18, 2027
2 Adult member who has played with the MHC previously in the Summer League and 1 Youth Member. All youth players will be sorted into age divisions for the year after all registrations are received.
Valid until March 18, 2027
1 Adult member who has played with the MHC previously in the Summer League and 2 Youth Members. All youth players will be sorted into age divisions for the year after all registrations are received.
Valid until March 18, 2027
2 Adult members who have played with the MHC previously in the Summer League and 1 Youth Member. All youth players will be sorted into age divisions for the year after all registrations are received.
Valid until March 18, 2027
2 Adult members who have played with the MHC previously in the Summer League and 2 Youth Members. All youth players will be sorted into age divisions for the year after all registrations are received.
Valid until March 18, 2027
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