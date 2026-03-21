Milwaukee Scottish Country Dancers Memberships

About the memberships
Valid until December 30 at CST
In addition to supporting the Scottish Country Dance community in Milwaukee, Strathspey members receive a 20% discount on all dances, including the annual ball.
You will also receive an exclusive Milwaukee Scottish Country Dance tote bag for holding your shoes, fan, water bottle & whatever else you can pack in there.
Valid until April 7, 2027
In addition to supporting the Scottish Country Dance community in Milwaukee, Reel members receive a 10% discount on all dances, including the annual ball.
You will also receive a Milwaukee Scottish Country Dance T-shirt.
Valid until April 7, 2027
In addition to supporting the Scottish Country Dance community in Milwaukee, Jig members receive a high-quality vinyl sticker.
Valid until December 30 at CST
In addition to supporting the Scottish Country Dance community in Milwaukee, Jig members receive a high-quality vinyl sticker.
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