Milwaukee Scottish Country Dancers

Offered by

Milwaukee Scottish Country Dancers

About the memberships

Milwaukee Scottish Country Dancers Memberships

Strathspey Membership
$150

Valid until December 30 at CST

In addition to supporting the Scottish Country Dance community in Milwaukee, Strathspey members receive a 20% discount on all dances, including the annual ball.


You will also receive an exclusive Milwaukee Scottish Country Dance tote bag for holding your shoes, fan, water bottle & whatever else you can pack in there.

Reel Membership
$100

Valid until April 7, 2027

In addition to supporting the Scottish Country Dance community in Milwaukee, Reel members receive a 10% discount on all dances, including the annual ball.


You will also receive a Milwaukee Scottish Country Dance T-shirt.

Jig Membership
$50

Valid until April 7, 2027

In addition to supporting the Scottish Country Dance community in Milwaukee, Jig members receive a high-quality vinyl sticker.

Ceilidh Membership
Pay what you can

Valid until December 30 at CST

In addition to supporting the Scottish Country Dance community in Milwaukee, Jig members receive a high-quality vinyl sticker.

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