LEGACIES OF LOVE: Honoring Neurodiversity Champions

This ticket is a great way to join community sponsors who make a significant difference in special children’s lives. Grants premium entry with recognition in event materials, reserved seating near honorees, a premium thank-you gift bag, and recognition in Angels Reach social media.

This ticket is a great way to join community sponsors who make a significant difference in special children’s lives. Grants premium entry with recognition in event materials, reserved seating near honorees, a premium thank-you gift bag, and recognition in Angels Reach social media.

More details...