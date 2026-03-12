Minara Art Auction

SAKS AFRIDI

Insider Outsider #2, 2016

Wool

5' x 7'





Despite being the country of Afridi's birth, Pakistan is a somewhat unfamiliar place to him today. The difference in ideologies has become so vast that it is easy for him to feel like an outsider. Meanwhile, in his adopted home of New York City, Afridi feels mostly at home, but at times, the sense of being 'alien' exists there too. Like many others, Afridi maintains the status of something both temporary yet permanent – that of the Insider, Outsider.





Curatorial Statement:

Speaking to the theme of “Identity,” this work represents a familiar conversation among Muslim immigrants living in the United States whose felt existence is simultaneously in two communities. This work also shares similarities to W.E.B. Du Bois’ concept of “Double Consciousness” wherein the feeling of being “alien” is seen through the lens of a more dominant, oppressive system. In both Afrofuturism and Muslim Futurism, wholly belonging and reconciling between two seemingly opposing identities is a recurring motif.



