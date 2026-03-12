Minara Art Auction

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Starting bid
SAKS AFRIDI
Insider Outsider #2, 2016
Wool
5' x 7'
Despite being the country of Afridi's birth, Pakistan is a somewhat unfamiliar place to him today. The difference in ideologies has become so vast that it is easy for him to feel like an outsider. Meanwhile, in his adopted home of New York City, Afridi feels mostly at home, but at times, the sense of being 'alien' exists there too. Like many others, Afridi maintains the status of something both temporary yet permanent – that of the Insider, Outsider.
Curatorial Statement:
Speaking to the theme of “Identity,” this work represents a familiar conversation among Muslim immigrants living in the United States whose felt existence is simultaneously in two communities. This work also shares similarities to W.E.B. Du Bois’ concept of “Double Consciousness” wherein the feeling of being “alien” is seen through the lens of a more dominant, oppressive system. In both Afrofuturism and Muslim Futurism, wholly belonging and reconciling between two seemingly opposing identities is a recurring motif.
Starting bid
MATTHEW BROOKS
Surah Al-Fatiha in Old English Styled Arabic Script with Art Nouveau Ornamentation, 2024
Archival inkjet Print
12” x 16”
Here Surah Al-Fatiha, the first chapter of the Quran, is rendered in Brooks’ Old English Style Arabic Script.
Starting bid
DRISS CHAOUI
Pride, 2021
Digital illustration
Archival inkjet print
18.75" x 15"
Chaoui used to drive from France to Morocco when visiting their father's relatives during the summer. Once there, he loved to imagine mysteries and conspiracies all around. Once, they even persuaded themself that their grandfather hid a secret lab under the kitchen. Years later, Chaoui's work is an homage to his roots. With his work, he intends to give back to the Middle Eastern/North African and Muslim communities. Robots and flying cars are a pretext to explore the ideas of community, diversity, and love. These works give life to what Chaoui hopes future generations will experience.
Starting bid
RAKAN DIARBAKERLI
The Celtic Arab: Character Design, 2018
Digital illustration
Suite of three archival inkjet prints
14" x 10" each
The works presented are part of a greater project initiated by DiarBakerli's Master's thesis titled "Creating a Compelling Interactive Narrative Encouraging Deeper Cultural Exploration." It follows the tale of Eyvind, a Celtic Crusader, who washes ashore somewhere in North Africa. Little does he know, he has traveled in time into the golden age of the Islamic World.
The narrative is designed from the perspective of ignorance and bigotry; as it reveals new lands and unique characters, the viewer develops a love and appreciation for the people on their journey to the Holy Land of Jerusalem.
Starting bid
NABI H. ALI
HORSE GUY, 2022
Digital illustration
Archival inkjet print
20" x 13"
The image of the Muslim cavalryman or horse-trader has fascinated various religious communities in the subcontinent for centuries, with local gods and saints often adopting this image. This led to regional subcults of Muslim horse saints, where votive offerings like clay horses and horse whips were made. However, non-Muslim depictions often stereotype the Muslim as an aggressive warrior or black magician, whose abilities are subdued and put to good use.
"Horse Guy" envisions a future where these cultural legacies continue uniquely. The subject, using a longboard instead of a horse, blends traditional elements like incense, topi, lungi, and digital votive horses, while referencing the Bismallah (786) common in South Asian Sufi posters. He reclaims dignity from stereotypes, embodying both tradition and modernity, power and gentleness, as a free, local wayfarer on wheels rather than a foreign warrior on horseback.
This work was created specifically for the ALHAMDU | MUSLIM FUTURISM exhibit.
Starting bid
AHAD MAHMOOD
Dhikr, 2022
Digital illustration
Archival inkjet print
16.5" x 13"
Dhikr, a form of Islamic meditation involving methodical repeating prayers, is both the title and central theme of this work. It depicts a speculative world set far in the future when humans are no more. A group of androids sits in a circle remembering the actions of their old masters who performed dhikr. The landscape is colorful and dreamlike to evoke the positive energy felt when performing a communal act.
This work was created specifically for the ALHAMDU | MUSLIM FUTURISM exhibit.
Starting bid
TIJAY MOHAMMED
Beyond Bilal and Martin, 2023
Paper scraps and watercolor on board
48” x 86”
A piece dedicated to my younger self, 'Beyond Bilal and Martin' reflects on my experiences as a Muslim attending a Roman Catholic boarding school and now living in the USA. It depicts three kids reading 'Beyond Bilal' by Mustafa Briggs and 'Martin's Big Words' by Doreen Rappaport at a park.
While Rappaport’s children’s book incorporates quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s most iconic speeches to recount his life and work during the US civil rights movement, Briggs’ work provides a profound exploration of Black history in Islam.
The juxtaposition of these two books underscores the intricacies of African and African American histories, imparting valuable wisdom and powerful messages to young readers, particularly those of African descent.
With a minimalist approach, I adorned the background of the piece with monumental structures such as the Ghana Independence arch, New York Botanical Garden, and the Bronx Zoo, while mimicking my ancestral migration by incorporating paper scraps from various sources, including maps from NY, Ghana, Nigeria, and Senegal, newspapers, floral magazines, library and toy flyers, and universal inspirational quotes.
Starting bid
TIJAY MOHAMMED
Respect for All #1, 2024
Paper scraps and watercolor on board
48" x 134"
Respect for All is a self-portrait of the artist and his daughter, created to honor the intertwined traditions of learning at home and in school while celebrating New York's diverse cultural richness, particularly the Bronx. Conceived as a timeless motivational and educational piece for students, teachers, parents, and future generations
Rooted in collage and quilting techniques, a traditional art form known for community building and creating sanctuary spaces, the artwork symbolizes respect for all races, genders, and abilities Using commonly found and donated materials such as magazines, newspapers, maps, flyers, and wrapping paper, I assemble poetic representations of real-world issues while advocating for material reuse and upcycling in response to climate change. These layered scraps, filled with affirming words and imagery, form a vibrant tableau that invites viewers into reflection and discovery.
To prepare for the project, I visited libraries throughout the Bronx and selected beloved children's titles to appear on the shelves within the mural. The original collage was photographed and digitally printed onto porcelain tiles, permanently installed on two adjacent walls in the lobby of the Aurelia Greene Educational Campus in the Bronx. The project was commissioned by the NYC Department of Education, the NYC School Construction Authority Public Art for Public Schools program, and the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs Percent for Art program.
Warm and inspiring, Respect for All affirms literacy as a pathway to creativity, empowerment, and connection.
Starting bid
TIJAY MOHAMMED
Respect for All #2, 2024
Paper scraps and watercolor on board
48" x 134"
Respect for All is a self-portrait of the artist and his daughter, created to honor the intertwined traditions of learning at home and in school while celebrating New York's diverse cultural richness, particularly the Bronx. Conceived as a timeless motivational and educational piece for students, teachers, parents, and future generations
Rooted in collage and quilting techniques, a traditional art form known for community building and creating sanctuary spaces, the artwork symbolizes respect for all races, genders, and abilities Using commonly found and donated materials such as magazines, newspapers, maps, flyers, and wrapping paper, I assemble poetic representations of real-world issues while advocating for material reuse and upcycling in response to climate change. These layered scraps, filled with affirming words and imagery, form a vibrant tableau that invites viewers into reflection and discovery.
To prepare for the project, I visited libraries throughout the Bronx and selected beloved children's titles to appear on the shelves within the mural. The original collage was photographed and digitally printed onto porcelain tiles, permanently installed on two adjacent walls in the lobby of the Aurelia Greene Educational Campus in the Bronx. The project was commissioned by the NYC Department of Education, the NYC School Construction Authority Public Art for Public Schools program, and the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs Percent for Art program.
Warm and inspiring, Respect for All affirms literacy as a pathway to creativity, empowerment, and connection.
Starting bid
DRISS CHAOUI
Hchouma, 2021
Digital illustration
Archival inkjet print
15" x 15"
Chaoui used to drive from France to Morocco when visiting their father's relatives during the summer. Once there, he loved to imagine mysteries and conspiracies all around. Once, they even persuaded themself that their grandfather hid a secret lab under the kitchen. Years later, Chaoui's work is an homage to his roots. With his work, he intends to give back to the Middle Eastern/North African and Muslim communities. Robots and flying cars are a pretext to explore the ideas of community, diversity, and love. These works give life to what Chaoui hopes future generations will experience.
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