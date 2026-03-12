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Minara Art Auction

Saks Afridi “Insider Outsider” item
Saks Afridi “Insider Outsider”
$8,000

Starting bid

SAKS AFRIDI

Insider Outsider #2, 2016

Wool

5' x 7'


Despite being the country of Afridi's birth, Pakistan is a somewhat unfamiliar place to him today. The difference in ideologies has become so vast that it is easy for him to feel like an outsider. Meanwhile, in his adopted home of New York City, Afridi feels mostly at home, but at times, the sense of being 'alien' exists there too. Like many others, Afridi maintains the status of something both temporary yet permanent – that of the Insider, Outsider.


Curatorial Statement:

Speaking to the theme of “Identity,” this work represents a familiar conversation among Muslim immigrants living in the United States whose felt existence is simultaneously in two communities. This work also shares similarities to W.E.B. Du Bois’ concept of “Double Consciousness” wherein the feeling of being “alien” is seen through the lens of a more dominant, oppressive system. In both Afrofuturism and Muslim Futurism, wholly belonging and reconciling between two seemingly opposing identities is a recurring motif.


Matthew Brooks “Surah Al-Fatiha” item
Matthew Brooks “Surah Al-Fatiha”
$1,000

Starting bid

MATTHEW BROOKS

Surah Al-Fatiha in Old English Styled Arabic Script with Art Nouveau Ornamentation, 2024

Archival inkjet Print

12” x 16”


Here Surah Al-Fatiha, the first chapter of the Quran, is rendered in Brooks’ Old English Style Arabic Script.


Driss Chaoui “Pride” item
Driss Chaoui “Pride”
$1,000

Starting bid

DRISS CHAOUI

Pride, 2021

​​Digital illustration

Archival inkjet print

18.75" x 15"


Chaoui used to drive from France to Morocco when visiting their father's relatives during the summer. Once there, he loved to imagine mysteries and conspiracies all around. Once, they even persuaded themself that their grandfather hid a secret lab under the kitchen. Years later, Chaoui's work is an homage to his roots. With his work, he intends to give back to the Middle Eastern/North African and Muslim communities. Robots and flying cars are a pretext to explore the ideas of community, diversity, and love. These works give life to what Chaoui hopes future generations will experience.

Rakan DiarBakerli “The Celtic Arab 3 Part” item
Rakan DiarBakerli “The Celtic Arab 3 Part”
$2,500

Starting bid

RAKAN DIARBAKERLI

The Celtic Arab: Character Design, 2018

Digital illustration

Suite of three archival inkjet prints

14" x 10" each


The works presented are part of a greater project initiated by DiarBakerli's Master's thesis titled "Creating a Compelling Interactive Narrative Encouraging Deeper Cultural Exploration." It follows the tale of Eyvind, a Celtic Crusader, who washes ashore somewhere in North Africa. Little does he know, he has traveled in time into the golden age of the Islamic World.


The narrative is designed from the perspective of ignorance and bigotry; as it reveals new lands and unique characters, the viewer develops a love and appreciation for the people on their journey to the Holy Land of Jerusalem.

Nabi Ali “Horse Guy” item
Nabi Ali “Horse Guy”
$1,000

Starting bid

NABI H. ALI

HORSE GUY, 2022

Digital illustration

Archival inkjet print

20" x 13"


The image of the Muslim cavalryman or horse-trader has fascinated various religious communities in the subcontinent for centuries, with local gods and saints often adopting this image. This led to regional subcults of Muslim horse saints, where votive offerings like clay horses and horse whips were made. However, non-Muslim depictions often stereotype the Muslim as an aggressive warrior or black magician, whose abilities are subdued and put to good use.

"Horse Guy" envisions a future where these cultural legacies continue uniquely. The subject, using a longboard instead of a horse, blends traditional elements like incense, topi, lungi, and digital votive horses, while referencing the Bismallah (786) common in South Asian Sufi posters. He reclaims dignity from stereotypes, embodying both tradition and modernity, power and gentleness, as a free, local wayfarer on wheels rather than a foreign warrior on horseback.

This work was created specifically for the ALHAMDU | MUSLIM FUTURISM exhibit.

Ahad Mahmood “Dhikr” item
Ahad Mahmood “Dhikr”
$1,000

Starting bid

AHAD MAHMOOD

Dhikr, 2022

Digital illustration

Archival inkjet print

16.5" x 13"


Dhikr, a form of Islamic meditation involving methodical repeating prayers, is both the title and central theme of this work. It depicts a speculative world set far in the future when humans are no more. A group of androids sits in a circle remembering the actions of their old masters who performed dhikr. The landscape is colorful and dreamlike to evoke the positive energy felt when performing a communal act.


This work was created specifically for the ALHAMDU | MUSLIM FUTURISM exhibit.

Tijay Mohammed “Beyond Bilal and Martin” item
Tijay Mohammed “Beyond Bilal and Martin”
$18,000

Starting bid

TIJAY MOHAMMED

Beyond Bilal and Martin, 2023 

Paper scraps and watercolor on board

48” x 86” 


A piece dedicated to my younger self, 'Beyond Bilal and Martin' reflects on my experiences as a Muslim attending a Roman Catholic boarding school and now living in the USA. It depicts three kids reading 'Beyond Bilal' by Mustafa Briggs and 'Martin's Big Words' by Doreen Rappaport at a park.

While Rappaport’s children’s book incorporates quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s most iconic speeches to recount his life and work during the US civil rights movement, Briggs’ work provides a profound exploration of Black history in Islam.

The juxtaposition of these two books underscores the intricacies of African and African American histories, imparting valuable wisdom and powerful messages to young readers, particularly those of African descent.

With a minimalist approach, I adorned the background of the piece with monumental structures such as the Ghana Independence arch, New York Botanical Garden, and the Bronx Zoo, while mimicking my ancestral migration by incorporating paper scraps from various sources, including maps from NY, Ghana, Nigeria, and Senegal, newspapers, floral magazines, library and toy flyers, and universal inspirational quotes.


Tijay Mohammed “Respect for all” #1 item
Tijay Mohammed “Respect for all” #1
$10,000

Starting bid

TIJAY MOHAMMED

Respect for All #1, 2024

Paper scraps and watercolor on board

48" x 134"


Respect for All is a self-portrait of the artist and his daughter, created to honor the intertwined traditions of learning at home and in school while celebrating New York's diverse cultural richness, particularly the Bronx. Conceived as a timeless motivational and educational piece for students, teachers, parents, and future generations

Rooted in collage and quilting techniques, a traditional art form known for community building and creating sanctuary spaces, the artwork symbolizes respect for all races, genders, and abilities Using commonly found and donated materials such as magazines, newspapers, maps, flyers, and wrapping paper, I assemble poetic representations of real-world issues while advocating for material reuse and upcycling in response to climate change. These layered scraps, filled with affirming words and imagery, form a vibrant tableau that invites viewers into reflection and discovery.

To prepare for the project, I visited libraries throughout the Bronx and selected beloved children's titles to appear on the shelves within the mural. The original collage was photographed and digitally printed onto porcelain tiles, permanently installed on two adjacent walls in the lobby of the Aurelia Greene Educational Campus in the Bronx. The project was commissioned by the NYC Department of Education, the NYC School Construction Authority Public Art for Public Schools program, and the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs Percent for Art program.

Warm and inspiring, Respect for All affirms literacy as a pathway to creativity, empowerment, and connection.

Tijay Mohammed “Respect for all" #2 item
Tijay Mohammed “Respect for all" #2
$18,000

Starting bid

TIJAY MOHAMMED

Respect for All #2, 2024

Paper scraps and watercolor on board

48" x 134"


Respect for All is a self-portrait of the artist and his daughter, created to honor the intertwined traditions of learning at home and in school while celebrating New York's diverse cultural richness, particularly the Bronx. Conceived as a timeless motivational and educational piece for students, teachers, parents, and future generations

Rooted in collage and quilting techniques, a traditional art form known for community building and creating sanctuary spaces, the artwork symbolizes respect for all races, genders, and abilities Using commonly found and donated materials such as magazines, newspapers, maps, flyers, and wrapping paper, I assemble poetic representations of real-world issues while advocating for material reuse and upcycling in response to climate change. These layered scraps, filled with affirming words and imagery, form a vibrant tableau that invites viewers into reflection and discovery.

To prepare for the project, I visited libraries throughout the Bronx and selected beloved children's titles to appear on the shelves within the mural. The original collage was photographed and digitally printed onto porcelain tiles, permanently installed on two adjacent walls in the lobby of the Aurelia Greene Educational Campus in the Bronx. The project was commissioned by the NYC Department of Education, the NYC School Construction Authority Public Art for Public Schools program, and the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs Percent for Art program.

Warm and inspiring, Respect for All affirms literacy as a pathway to creativity, empowerment, and connection.

Driss Chaoui "Hchouma"
$1,000

Starting bid

DRISS CHAOUI

Hchouma, 2021

Digital illustration

Archival inkjet print

15" x 15"


Chaoui used to drive from France to Morocco when visiting their father's relatives during the summer. Once there, he loved to imagine mysteries and conspiracies all around. Once, they even persuaded themself that their grandfather hid a secret lab under the kitchen. Years later, Chaoui's work is an homage to his roots. With his work, he intends to give back to the Middle Eastern/North African and Muslim communities. Robots and flying cars are a pretext to explore the ideas of community, diversity, and love. These works give life to what Chaoui hopes future generations will experience.


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