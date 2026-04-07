Mind-1-1 Member Community

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
This membership is for providers and organizations who want to be more visible, more connected, and more involved in building a stronger mental health community.
As a member, you’ll get:
Valid until May 19, 2027
For providers and organizations ready to stay consistently visible and connected, the annual membership gives you full access while saving you money. (Just $16/month — save $40 annually)
As a member, you’ll get:
Renews monthly
This membership is for students who want to build connections, explore the mental health field, and be part of a supportive community. (with valid student email)
As a member, you’ll get:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!