Mind-1-1

Offered by

Mind-1-1

About the memberships

Mind-1-1 Member Community

Monthly Membership
$19.99

Renews monthly

This membership is for providers and organizations who want to be more visible, more connected, and more involved in building a stronger mental health community.


As a member, you’ll get:

  • Higher placement in search results so more people can find you
  • 20% off all Mind-1-1 events
  • Social media promotion to highlight your work
  • Priority access to participate in our resource fairs
  • Access to our Slack community to connect and collaborate with other providers
  • One featured event or promotion shared through our mailing list
Annual Membership
$199.99

Valid until May 19, 2027

For providers and organizations ready to stay consistently visible and connected, the annual membership gives you full access while saving you money. (Just $16/month — save $40 annually)


As a member, you’ll get:

  • Higher placement in search results so more people can find you
  • 20% off all Mind-1-1 events
  • Social media promotion to highlight your work
  • Priority access to participate in our resource fairs
  • Access to our Slack community to connect and collaborate
  • One featured event or promotion shared through our mailing list
Student Membership
$9.99

Renews monthly

This membership is for students who want to build connections, explore the mental health field, and be part of a supportive community. (with valid student email)


As a member, you’ll get:

  • Opportunities to connect with professionals in the mental health field
  • Access to student-focused networking events
  • 20% off all Mind-1-1 events
  • Access to our Slack community for ongoing connection and support

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!