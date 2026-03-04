Mind in Motion: Skate • Move • Reset , Teen Mental Health Awareness Community Activation

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About this event
Los Angeles, CA 90033
This free registration secures a teen’s participation in the Mind in Motion: Skate • Move • Reset community activation.
Registration includes:
• Participation in skate activations led by Steve Corona
• Access to creative art experiences
• Community mentorship and engagement
• A complimentary chef-crafted gourmet cheeseburger meal prepared by Chef Jonathan of Distrito Catorce
Registration is required to:
• Participate in the event
• Receive the complimentary meal
• Complete the required waiver
• Help us responsibly manage youth safety and capacity
Spots are limited. Advance registration is encouraged.
$
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