Vezbi Foundation

Hosted by

Vezbi Foundation

About this event

Mind in Motion: Skate • Move • Reset , Teen Mental Health Awareness Community Activation

415 S. Saint Louis St.

Los Angeles, CA 90033

Mind in Motion Teen Registration (Free)
Free

This free registration secures a teen’s participation in the Mind in Motion: Skate • Move • Reset community activation.

Registration includes:

• Participation in skate activations led by Steve Corona
• Access to creative art experiences
• Community mentorship and engagement
• A complimentary chef-crafted gourmet cheeseburger meal prepared by Chef Jonathan of Distrito Catorce

Registration is required to:

• Participate in the event
• Receive the complimentary meal
• Complete the required waiver
• Help us responsibly manage youth safety and capacity

Spots are limited. Advance registration is encouraged.

Add a donation for Vezbi Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!