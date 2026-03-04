Mind in Motion: Skate • Move • Reset , Teen Mental Health Awareness Community Activation

This free registration secures a teen’s participation in the Mind in Motion: Skate • Move • Reset community activation.

Registration includes:

• Participation in skate activations led by Steve Corona

• Access to creative art experiences

• Community mentorship and engagement

• A complimentary chef-crafted gourmet cheeseburger meal prepared by Chef Jonathan of Distrito Catorce

Registration is required to:

• Participate in the event

• Receive the complimentary meal

• Complete the required waiver

• Help us responsibly manage youth safety and capacity

Spots are limited. Advance registration is encouraged.