Mindful V Shop

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You intuitively KNOW that you are meant to be happy. In our session together, and I will help you fall in love with who YOU are! I'll give you the tools that you need to cope with difficult emotions and challenging situations.
Children's book. Goom’s Journey is a heartwarming tale that teaches children (and adults!) how to find comfort, courage, and connection within themselves. Through a simple yet powerful practice, Goom unlocks his inner strength—and your little ones will, too!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!