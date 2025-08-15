Mindful V Shop

You intuitively KNOW that you are meant to be happy. In our session together, and I will help you fall in love with who YOU are! I'll give you the tools that you need to cope with difficult emotions and challenging situations.

Intuitive reading to gain clarity on your life purpose & your Magical gifts. Guided meditation: Specially designed for YOU! We'll talk about your challenges and your goals. I will share super Practical tools and tips to cope with unpleasant emotions. You will learn to LIVE Your Spirit .