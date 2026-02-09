Mindful-Well CDC

Offered by

Mindful-Well CDC

About this shop

Mindful-Well, CDC Creative Shop

Multicolored Crochet Jacket item
Multicolored Crochet Jacket item
Multicolored Crochet Jacket
$100

Exquisitely crafted crochet jacket, medium size with longer arm length. A unique item.

Sleeveless with Hoodie item
Sleeveless with Hoodie item
Sleeveless with Hoodie item
Sleeveless with Hoodie
$35

Handcrafted sleeveless crochet vest with a hood, designed with ethical and sustainable practices. Comes in three sizes, medium, and is available in beige.

Multicolored Crossbody purse item
Multicolored Crossbody purse
$40

This crossbody purse features a vibrant crochet design made from T-shirt yarn and is constructed with sustainably sourced materials. Perfect and uniquely made.

Basic Beanie ~ Blue & Cream item
Basic Beanie ~ Blue & Cream item
Basic Beanie ~ Blue & Cream
$16

Crochet basic beanie for those chilly days. Quick and easy to store and carry.

Crochet Mohawk/Crown ribbon beanie item
Crochet Mohawk/Crown ribbon beanie item
Crochet Mohawk/Crown ribbon beanie item
Crochet Mohawk/Crown ribbon beanie
$30

This exquisitely made crochet beanie comes with crochet ribbons, allowing it to be worn as either a crown or a mohawk. Available in brown and cream hues. Fits most sizes.

Mohawk Beanie Crown item
Mohawk Beanie Crown item
Mohawk Beanie Crown item
Mohawk Beanie Crown
$30

This beautifully crafted crochet beanie features crochet ribbons, enabling it to be styled as either a crown or a mohawk. It is available in a vibrant mix of pink, purple, and green shades. It accommodates most sizes.

Add a donation for Mindful-Well CDC

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!