Mindset Motivation for Back-2-School

Educator’s Legacy Gift Set Honor the heart and dedication of a teacher with this beautifully curated Educator’s Legacy Gift Set, a meaningful tribute to those who shape the future one student at a time. This set includes: • Educator’s Legacy Bracelet – A symbolic and stylish reminder of the lasting impact teachers make every day. • Educator’s Legacy by Johnel Bryant Robinson – An inspiring and empowering book that challenges and motivates educators to be the best version of themselves—not for recognition, but for the sake of someone else’s kids. It’s a powerful reflection on the noble calling of teaching and the ripple effect it creates. • Thank You Card – A blank card for you to share your personal note of gratitude, appreciation, and encouragement. Whether you’re celebrating a retiring teacher, a favorite mentor, or a classroom hero, this gift set serves as a heartfelt thank you—and a reminder that their legacy lives on through every child they’ve reached.

