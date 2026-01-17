Minecraft Movie Night - February 28, wo

Wedgeworth Elementary PTO

Minecraft Movie Night - February 28

16949 Wedgeworth Dr

Hacienda Heights, CA 91745, USA

Child Party Pack (PTO Member Only)
$2

Includes admission to the sing-along party and a movie themed gift pack.


活動包含【合唱派對】入場資格與一份電影主題禮品包。


Incluye entrada a la fiesta de canto y un paquete de regalo con temática de película.

Child Party Pack (General Admission)
$5

Includes admission to the sing-along party and a movie themed gift pack.

Join PTO to take advantage of discounts!


活動包含【合唱派對】入場資格與一份電影主題禮品包。

加入 PTO 即可享折扣！


Incluye entrada a la fiesta de canto y un paquete de regalo con temática de película.

¡Únase a PTO para aprovechar los descuentos!

Adult Party Ticket
Free

Includes admission to the sing-along party. Does NOT include a movie party pack.


活動*不包含*【合唱派對】入場資格與一份電影主題禮品包。


Incluye entrada a la fiesta de canto. NO incluye paquete de regalo con temática de película.

PTO Membership
$10

Join PTO to get a discount on this event!


加入 PTO 即可獲得此活動的折扣！


¡Únase a PTO para obtener un descuento en este evento!

Add a donation for Wedgeworth Elementary PTO

$

