Wedgeworth Elementary PTO

Hosted by

Wedgeworth Elementary PTO

About this event

Minecraft Movie Night - February 27, 2026

16949 Wedgeworth Dr

Hacienda Heights, CA 91745, USA

Child Party Pack (General Admission)
$5

Includes admission to the movie and a movie themed gift pack.

Join PTO to take advantage of discounts!


包括電影入場券及電影主題禮品包。加入 PTO 以享有折扣優惠！


Incluye entrada al cine y un paquete de regalo con temática cinematográfica.

¡Únete a la Asociación de Padres y Maestros (PTO) y aprovecha los descuentos!


Adult Party Ticket
Free

Includes admission to the movie. Does NOT include a movie party pack.


包括電影入場券。不包括電影派對禮包。


Incluye entrada al cine. NO incluye paquete de fiesta de cine.

PTO Membership
$10

Join PTO to get a discount on this event!


加入 PTO 即可獲得此活動的折扣！


¡Únase a PTO para obtener un descuento en este evento!

Water
$1
Add a donation for Wedgeworth Elementary PTO

$

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