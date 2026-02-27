Minecraft Movie Night - February 27, 2026

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About this event
Hacienda Heights, CA 91745, USA
Includes admission to the movie and a movie themed gift pack.
Join PTO to take advantage of discounts!
包括電影入場券及電影主題禮品包。加入 PTO 以享有折扣優惠！
Incluye entrada al cine y un paquete de regalo con temática cinematográfica.
¡Únete a la Asociación de Padres y Maestros (PTO) y aprovecha los descuentos!
Includes admission to the movie. Does NOT include a movie party pack.
包括電影入場券。不包括電影派對禮包。
Incluye entrada al cine. NO incluye paquete de fiesta de cine.
Join PTO to get a discount on this event!
加入 PTO 即可獲得此活動的折扣！
¡Únase a PTO para obtener un descuento en este evento!
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