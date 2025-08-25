Mineola League Of The Arts' Shop

Mineola League Of The Arts

Clay 6 lbs. item
Clay 6 lbs.
$10

1/4 block of clay. Roughly 6.25 lbs; this is enough for 3-4 small slab or sculpting projects.

Clay 25lb. Bag item
Clay 25lb. Bag
$35

Full 25 lb. block of clay.

Specialty Clay item
Specialty Clay
$40

Full 25 lb block of specialty clay. For specific pottery art.

$25 Gift item
$25 Gift
$25

Gift certificate value of $25 is good for a class, or items in the Artist Market. A link to a printable gift certificate will be available one your purchase is complete.

$50 Gift item
$50 Gift
$50

Gift certificate value of $50 is enough for a membership or class. Gift Certificate can also be used in our Artist Market. A link to a printable gift certificate will be available one your purchase is complete.

$100 Gift item
$100 Gift
$100

Gift certificate value of $100 is enough for a membership, plus a class, or as a stand-alone for longer experiences. Gift Certificate can also be used for items in the Artist Market. A link to a printable gift certificate will be available one your purchase is complete.

