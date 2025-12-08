Ponte Vedra Beach Rotary Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Ponte Vedra Beach Rotary Foundation Inc

About this event

Mineral City Celebration "Palm Royale"

4745 Transformation Wy

Jacksonville, FL 32224, USA

Tickets
$250

Enjoy drinks, dinner and more as we raise funds for non profits in the beaches community.

Titanium Level Sponsorship
$25,000

o   Title Sponsorship Exclusive - recognition in all event materials, social media, weekly meeting and newsletter

o   Signage & awareness – logo included on event website and in all event signage and communication

o   Press release announcing your title sponsorship distributed to local media

o   Recognition by the emcee and opportunity make remarks at the event

o   Full-page ad in the 2025 Mineral City event program

o   Event tickets – 10 with reserved table

o   Thank you and acknowledgment in all post-event press releases and advertisements

Diamond Level Sponsorship
$15,000

o   Sponsorship Includes - recognition in all event materials, social media, weekly meeting and newsletter

o   Signage & awareness – logo included on event website and in all event signage and communication

o   Recognition by the emcee and opportunity make remarks at the event

o   Full-page ad in the 2026 Mineral City event program

o   Event tickets – 8 with reserved table

o   Thank you and acknowledgment in all post-event press releases and advertisements

Ruby Level Sponsorship
$10,000

o   Sponsorship Includes- recognition in all event materials, social media, weekly meeting and newsletter

o   Signage & awareness – logo included on event website and in all event signage and communication

o   Recognition by the emcee and opportunity make remarks at the event

o   Half-page ad in the 2026 Mineral City event program

o   Event tickets – 6 with reserved table

o   Thank you and acknowledgment in all post-event press releases and advertisements

Emerald Level Sponsorship
$5,000

o   Sponsorship Includes- recognition in all event materials, social media, weekly meeting and newsletter

o   Signage & awareness – logo included on event website and in all event signage and communication

o   Event tickets – 4 with reserved table

o   Thank you and acknowledgment in all post-event press releases and advertisements

Rutile Level Sponsorship
$2,500

o   Sponsorship Includes - recognition in all event materials, social media, weekly meeting and newsletter

o   Signage & awareness – logo included on event website and in all event signage and communication

o   Event tickets – 2

Aquamarine Level Sponsorship
$1,000

o   Sponsorship Includes - recognition in all event materials

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!