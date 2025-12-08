Mineral City Celebration "Palm Royale"

o Title Sponsorship Exclusive - recognition in all event materials, social media, weekly meeting and newsletter

o Signage & awareness – logo included on event website and in all event signage and communication

o Press release announcing your title sponsorship distributed to local media

o Recognition by the emcee and opportunity make remarks at the event

o Full-page ad in the 2025 Mineral City event program

o Event tickets – 10 with reserved table

o Thank you and acknowledgment in all post-event press releases and advertisements