Mineral City Celebration "Palm Royale"

About this event
Enjoy drinks, dinner and more as we raise funds for non profits in the beaches community.
o Title Sponsorship Exclusive - recognition in all event materials, social media, weekly meeting and newsletter
o Signage & awareness – logo included on event website and in all event signage and communication
o Press release announcing your title sponsorship distributed to local media
o Recognition by the emcee and opportunity make remarks at the event
o Full-page ad in the 2025 Mineral City event program
o Event tickets – 10 with reserved table
o Thank you and acknowledgment in all post-event press releases and advertisements
o Sponsorship Includes - recognition in all event materials, social media, weekly meeting and newsletter
o Signage & awareness – logo included on event website and in all event signage and communication
o Recognition by the emcee and opportunity make remarks at the event
o Full-page ad in the 2026 Mineral City event program
o Event tickets – 8 with reserved table
o Thank you and acknowledgment in all post-event press releases and advertisements
o Sponsorship Includes- recognition in all event materials, social media, weekly meeting and newsletter
o Signage & awareness – logo included on event website and in all event signage and communication
o Recognition by the emcee and opportunity make remarks at the event
o Half-page ad in the 2026 Mineral City event program
o Event tickets – 6 with reserved table
o Thank you and acknowledgment in all post-event press releases and advertisements
o Sponsorship Includes- recognition in all event materials, social media, weekly meeting and newsletter
o Signage & awareness – logo included on event website and in all event signage and communication
o Event tickets – 4 with reserved table
o Thank you and acknowledgment in all post-event press releases and advertisements
o Sponsorship Includes - recognition in all event materials, social media, weekly meeting and newsletter
o Signage & awareness – logo included on event website and in all event signage and communication
o Event tickets – 2
o Sponsorship Includes - recognition in all event materials
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!