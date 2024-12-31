Minerva's Masquerade 2025

200 E M L King Blvd

Chattanooga, TN 37402, USA

General admission
$125
Enjoy an evening of fine dining, fun, and intrigue while supporting community sustainability!
General Admission with VIP Experience Tickets
$200
Doors will open for the VIP experience at 5:00 p.m. for those with VIP tickets. Sample delicious hors d'oeuvres and free champagne courtesy of Kelly & Curtis, our founders, while enjoying a private performance by Clare Donahue and her band, joined by saxophonist Alan Wyatt. You'll also be the first to see the silent and live auction items!
