KELCURT Foundation

Hosted by

KELCURT Foundation

About this event

Minerva's Masquerade: Once Upon a Time (2026)

200 E M L King Blvd

Chattanooga, TN 37402, USA

General admission
$125

Enjoy an evening of fine dining, fun, and intrigue while supporting community sustainability!

General Admission with VIP Experience Tickets
$200

Doors will open for the VIP experience at 5:00 p.m. for those with VIP tickets. Sample delicious hors d'oeuvres and free champagne courtesy of Kelly & Curtis, our founders, while enjoying a private performance by renowned blues and jazz guitarist, Tre Powell. You'll also be the first to see the silent and live auction items!

Add a donation for KELCURT Foundation

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