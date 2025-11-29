Minerva's Masquerade: Once Upon a Time (2026)

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About this event
Enjoy an evening of fine dining, fun, and intrigue while supporting community sustainability!
Doors will open for the VIP experience at 5:00 p.m. for those with VIP tickets. Sample delicious hors d'oeuvres and free champagne courtesy of Kelly & Curtis, our founders, while enjoying a private performance by renowned blues and jazz guitarist, Tre Powell. You'll also be the first to see the silent and live auction items!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!