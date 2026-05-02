Mini Fuzzy Fundraiser

Only a few left | Minimum Donation $95 + $4 shipping





Custom Pyr Keepsake

If you’ve ever brushed your Pyr and thought,

“well… that’s enough fur to build a second dog,”

we’ve got just the thing. This is your actual Great Pyrenees… turned into a tiny, huggable version… made from their own floof. 😍





Each fuzzy is handmade to order by amazing artist Analisa right here in the USA, using your dog’s shed fur (yup, small solution to the tumbleweed situation in your house). The result is a soft, one-of-a-kind keepsake that captures your pup’s look, spirit, and signature Pyr attitude… sweet, stubborn, and just a little bit bossy.





🩵 Each fuzzy is about the size of a grapefruit, just right for a shelf, desk, or wherever you keep your most cherished things.



🩵 100% of proceeds go straight to Texas Great Pyrenees Rescue’s emergency medical fund, helping us say yes when a dog needs urgent care, surgery, or a second chance.





Unique figures handmade with your own dog’s fur often go for $250+ on platforms like Etsy. Analisa’s generously set aside 15 fuzzies for this fundraiser, with an exclusive starting donation of only $95. If you’re able to give more, it goes directly toward rebuilding our emergency medical fund!





How It Works

After your donation, we’ll send you all the deets!

Get a one quart-size baggie of your Pyr’s fur (freshly brushed, top-shelf floof best)

Email a few photos of your pup

front, side, all the vibes shots encouraged

Analisa gets to work turning all that fluff into something special

She can also supplement or even only use 100% natural wool if needed to help shape things just right, while keeping your dog at the heart of the piece.





What You Get

A handmade, needle-felted mini Pyr that:

Is made from your dog’s actual fur

Is roughly grapefruit-sized

Captures their unique look and personality

Is completely one-of-a-kind

No two are alike… just like our dogs.





Why Folks Love These

A keepsake of your lovely floofy pyr

A meaningful memorial piece

A gift that will absolutely make another Pyr person cry in a good way (holidays anyone?)

A productive use for all that shedding… finally

Timing

These are handmade with care and attention to detail. Expect a turnaround of a few weeks depending on order volume. Good things take time… especially when they’re made out of dog hair. We expect all mini pyrs to be shipped by the end of summer or sooner. If you have any questions along the way, we’re always here!





The Heart Behind It

Every fuzzy helps us fund emergency vet care for dogs who don’t have time to wait. This year alone we already had over $40,000 in emergency vet bills. That’s on top of the regular and much needed shots, spay-neuter, or prevention care.





So while this little fuzzy may sit on your shelf…

it’s out there doing big things for another Pyr in need. 🩵