Friends of the Milford Library

Hosted by

Friends of the Milford Library

About this event

Mini Golf in the Stacks - Sponsorship Opportunities

Milford Pubic Library

57 New Haven Ave, Milford, CT 06460, USA

Champion (Tournament Sponsor)
$1,000

Sponsorship Benefits:

●       Top billing on all publicity

●       Named as Event Sponsor with logo on signage and event publicity

●       Choice of hole location

●       Poster with name and logo at hole location during tournament

●       Recognition on library digital donor display

●       4 complimentary “21+” tickets

Eagle (Hole Sponsor)
$500

Sponsorship Benefits:

●       Name with logo on signage and event publicity

●       Assigned hole location

●       Poster with name and logo at hole location during tournament

●       Recognition on library digital donor display

●       2 complimentary “21+” tickets

Birdie (Shared Hole Sponsor)
$250

Sponsorship Benefits:

●       Name with logo on signage and event publicity

●       Assigned shared hole location

●       Poster with name and logo at hole location during tournament

●       4 complimentary “Fun for All Ages” tickets

Par (Scorecard Sponsor)
$100

Sponsorship Benefits:

●       Name and logo featured on official event scorecards

●       Inclusion in event publicity

Donations Only — Sponsor
Pay what you can

Sponsorship Benefits:

●       Company logo displayed at event

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!