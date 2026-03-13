Mini Golf in the Stacks - Sponsorship Opportunities

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About this event
57 New Haven Ave, Milford, CT 06460, USA
Sponsorship Benefits:
● Top billing on all publicity
● Named as Event Sponsor with logo on signage and event publicity
● Choice of hole location
● Poster with name and logo at hole location during tournament
● Recognition on library digital donor display
● 4 complimentary “21+” tickets
Sponsorship Benefits:
● Name with logo on signage and event publicity
● Assigned hole location
● Poster with name and logo at hole location during tournament
● Recognition on library digital donor display
● 2 complimentary “21+” tickets
Sponsorship Benefits:
● Name with logo on signage and event publicity
● Assigned shared hole location
● Poster with name and logo at hole location during tournament
● 4 complimentary “Fun for All Ages” tickets
Sponsorship Benefits:
● Name and logo featured on official event scorecards
● Inclusion in event publicity
Sponsorship Benefits:
● Company logo displayed at event
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