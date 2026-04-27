Friends of the Milford Library

Hosted by

Friends of the Milford Library

About this event

Mini Golf in the Stacks - Ticket Sales

Milford Pubic Library

57 New Haven Ave, Milford, CT 06460, USA

Fun for All Ages - Enter Between 10am - 3pm
$8

Last tee time 3pm, play until 4pm.

Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Play a round of mini golf through the library bookshelves. A complimentary snack is included.

Adult Only (21+) - 6pm - 10pm
$30

Adults ages 21+ only.

Play a round of mini golf through the library bookshelves. Enjoy complimentary bites from Harbor Eats Sandwich Shop, a cash bar with an assortment of beer and wine, and take a chance on a selection of raffle baskets or bid on silent auction prizes.

Raffle Tickets - 5 tickets
$5

Save time, avoid the lines, purchase raffle tickets now.

Take a chance on raffle prizes during the Fun for All Ages and Adult Only (21+) hours.

Additional tickets can be purchased during the event

Beer / Wine Ticket
$5

Save time, avoid the lines, purchase drink tickets now.

Only available during Adult Only (21+) hours, 6pm - 10pm.

Additional tickets can be purchased during the event.

Add a donation for Friends of the Milford Library

$

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