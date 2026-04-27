Mini Golf in the Stacks - Ticket Sales

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About this event
57 New Haven Ave, Milford, CT 06460, USA
Last tee time 3pm, play until 4pm.
Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Play a round of mini golf through the library bookshelves. A complimentary snack is included.
Adults ages 21+ only.
Play a round of mini golf through the library bookshelves. Enjoy complimentary bites from Harbor Eats Sandwich Shop, a cash bar with an assortment of beer and wine, and take a chance on a selection of raffle baskets or bid on silent auction prizes.
Save time, avoid the lines, purchase raffle tickets now.
Take a chance on raffle prizes during the Fun for All Ages and Adult Only (21+) hours.
Additional tickets can be purchased during the event
Save time, avoid the lines, purchase drink tickets now.
Only available during Adult Only (21+) hours, 6pm - 10pm.
Additional tickets can be purchased during the event.
$
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