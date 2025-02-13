Mini Golf Sponsorship

You can submit a photo and description of your favorite golfer to play on the screens throughout the event. Give someone you love a shoutout!
Hole Sponsor
$125
Advertise your business at one of the holes on the course. Let everyone know your community support.
Prize Sponsor
$250
The winners will remember your name! Sponsor our prizes and show love to the winning teams of our putt putt challenge as well as our driving range games!
Pro Event Sponsor
$500
Sponsoring the event allows us to provide a fun experience for all with a variety of options. You all receive a great deal of advertisement before and during events through tickets, social media, etc.
PGA Event Sponsor
$1,000
You are a hole in one for EASE. With your sponsorship, we can provide a wonderful event and raise the funds we need to keep education moving throughout South Carolina. Your company will be advertised before the event and during the event through tickets, social media, etc.
Add a donation for EASE
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!