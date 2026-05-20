Mini-Golf Tournament

About this event
"Greens fees" for a team of 4
"Greens fees" for 2 players. Will be paired with another team of 2.
"Greens fees" for 1 player. Will be matched with other players for team of 4.
Featured at event & in marketing materials, social media, and website. Includes "greens fees" for a team of 4.
Recognition on 1 hole & display materials; social media and website recognition; "greens fees" for 2 players.
Featured recognition at all 2026-27 SON events in Duluth and the Iron Range, social media, & website; complementary tables for 10 at our 2 signature events.
Acknowledged at all 2026-27 SON events in Duluth and the Iron Range; complementary tables for 8 at our 2 signature events.
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