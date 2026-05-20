Star of North Maternity Home

Hosted by

Star of North Maternity Home

About this event

Mini-Golf Tournament

4066 County Rd 77

Tower, MN 55790, USA

Team of 4
$200

"Greens fees" for a team of 4

Team of 2
$100

"Greens fees" for 2 players. Will be paired with another team of 2.

Individual Player
$50

"Greens fees" for 1 player. Will be matched with other players for team of 4.

Mini-Golf Tournament Event Sponsor
$600

Featured at event & in marketing materials, social media, and website. Includes "greens fees" for a team of 4.

Premium Hole Sponsor
$300

Recognition on 1 hole & display materials; social media and website recognition; "greens fees" for 2 players.

Annual Premium Sponsor
$5,000

Featured recognition at all 2026-27 SON events in Duluth and the Iron Range, social media, & website; complementary tables for 10 at our 2 signature events.

Annual Table Sponsor
$2,500

Acknowledged at all 2026-27 SON events in Duluth and the Iron Range; complementary tables for 8 at our 2 signature events.

Add a donation for Star of North Maternity Home

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