Hosted by

Waynesboro Field Hockey Booster Club

About this event

Mini Maidens Camp 2026

550 E 2nd St

Waynesboro, PA 17268, USA

Mini Maidens Camp — BOTH Sessions ⭐ Best Value
$125

Give your player the full Mini Maidens experience! Attending both sessions allows players to continue building skills, gain more game experience, and grow their confidence throughout the summer.


💙 Save $25 when registering for both camps!

June 8-10 (8:30-10:30AM)
$75

Join us for three mornings of fun field hockey instruction focused on basic skills, teamwork, and confidence building. Perfect for beginners and players who want to keep developing their game.

July 20-22 (8:30-10:30AM)
$75

Spend three mornings improving your field hockey skills through drills, games, and teamwork activities in a fun and supportive environment.

Add a donation for Waynesboro Field Hockey Booster Club

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