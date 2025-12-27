The Foster City Chamber Foundation

Hosted by

The Foster City Chamber Foundation

About this event

Mini Market Youth Program Feb 28

Youth Entry
$100

Covers cost of the 6 week program, booth, apparel and workbook.

Mini Market Visionary Sponsor
$3,000

Title sponsor with your logo prominently featured on all

materials and tagged in social media posts.

Includes branding on all workbooks

and session materials and an opportunity to host the market opening pep talk.

Class Sponsor
$400

Your logo featured below the Mini Market logo on all

marketing materials. Pre-recorded message played at

a session. May have a 3 minute message in person at a class instead. Max of 3 per class.

Mini Market Apparel Sponsor
$1,500

Logo exclusively featured on the distributed apparel and included in all marketing materials.

Mini Market Notebooks Sponsor
$500

Your logo featured on the back of distributed

hard copy notebooks for ongoing exposure and

included in all marketing materials.

Add a donation for The Foster City Chamber Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!