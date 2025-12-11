Aspen Cycling Club

Hosted by

Aspen Cycling Club

About this event

Mini MTB Races 2026

Prince Creek
Free

May 6th @6pmParents must stay on site and help marshal the mini course. PARENT’S OF MINI COURSE RIDERS PLEASE BE AT THE BULLPEN BY 5:30PM FOR MARSHALL ASSIGNMENTS

Butterhack
Free

June 3 @4:30 Check in above Tiehack lift to the right hand side. (3:45-4:15pm). Parents must stay on site and help marshal the mini course.

Snowmass Discovery
Free

June 24 @4:30. Check in at start of SM Discovery, trailside of parking lot #10. (3:45-4:15pm). Parents must stay on site and help marshal the mini course.

Snowmass Short Track
Free

August 5 @4:30. Check in at start of SM Discovery, trailside of parking lot #10. (3:45-4:15pm). Parents must stay on site and help marshal the mini course.

Add a donation for Aspen Cycling Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!