A flyer for a mini-pancake brunch with fauxmosas to go, featuring sunflowers in the foreground and event details against a black background.
Jason Alex Davis, II Foundation

Hosted by

Jason Alex Davis, II Foundation

About this event

Mini-Pancake Brunch To-Go

4300 Ramona Ave

Dallas, TX 75216, USA

One Mini-Pancake Brunch + Fauxmosas TO GO
$20

Enjoy delicious pancake flavors:

Buttermilk ~Red Velvet ~Chocolate ~ Lemon ~Cinnamon ~ Sweet Potato ~ Peanut Butter ~ Confetti ~ Spice ~ Banana

Included: Savory toppings of Eggs, Sausage crumbles, and Beef Smokies, along with your unlimited choice from a multitude of sweet toppings, including fresh fruits.

Your to-go order will be placed once you arrive and present your ticket.

Thank you so much for supporting our foundation 🎗

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