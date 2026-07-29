Mini-Pancake Brunch To-Go

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About this event
Enjoy delicious pancake flavors:
Buttermilk ~Red Velvet ~Chocolate ~ Lemon ~Cinnamon ~ Sweet Potato ~ Peanut Butter ~ Confetti ~ Spice ~ Banana
Included: Savory toppings of Eggs, Sausage crumbles, and Beef Smokies, along with your unlimited choice from a multitude of sweet toppings, including fresh fruits.
Your to-go order will be placed once you arrive and present your ticket.
Thank you so much for supporting our foundation 🎗
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