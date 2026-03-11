Mini-Vet School 2026

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About this event
Enjoy the full program of all 5 dates
discounted tickets all 5 dates
Tuesday, September 29th 7-9 pm
Tuesday, October 6th 7-9 pm
Tuesday, October 13, 7-9 pm
Tuesday, October 20, 7-9 pm
Tuesday, October 27, 7-9 pm
Available solely for NFVS-affiliated 501(c)3 animal rescue organizations participating in the Healthy Pet/Free First Visit program.
$40/person (minimum 10) _____x $40 = $_______
Please email first and last names to [email protected]
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