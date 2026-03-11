Niagara Frontier Veterinary

Hosted by

Niagara Frontier Veterinary

About this event

Mini-Vet School 2026

4380 Main Rd

Amherst, NY 14226, USA

General Admission 5 classes
$70

Enjoy the full program of all 5 dates

senior (60+) or student 5 classes
$50

discounted tickets all 5 dates

September 29, 2026
$25

Tuesday, September 29th 7-9 pm

October 6, 2026
$25

Tuesday, October 6th 7-9 pm

October 13, 2026
$25

Tuesday, October 13, 7-9 pm

October 20, 2026
$25

Tuesday, October 20, 7-9 pm

October 27,2026
$25

Tuesday, October 27, 7-9 pm

Not-For-Profit Groups 5 classes
$40

Available solely for NFVS-affiliated 501(c)3 animal rescue organizations participating in the Healthy Pet/Free First Visit program.

$40/person (minimum 10) _____x $40 = $_______

Please email first and last names to [email protected]

Add a donation for Niagara Frontier Veterinary

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!