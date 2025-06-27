Miniature Art Society Of Florida Exhibition Entry Fee Payment Portal

Select this option if you are a Member of the Miniature Art Society of Florida.
Select this option if you are not a member of the Miniature Art Society of Florida.
If you will not be picking up your works from the show, please add this fee to your cart.
If you will not be picking up your works from the show and wish that they be sent to an international address, please add this fee to your cart.
$1 for every $100 of Coverage plus the Initial $200 of Coverage - Example $3 = $500 Coverage
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing