Miniature Art Society Of Florida Exhibition Entry Fee Payment Portal

Member Entry Fee
$40

Select this option if you are a Member of the Miniature Art Society of Florida.

Non-Member Entry Fee
$50

Select this option if you are not a member of the Miniature Art Society of Florida.

Handling Fee for US Shipping
$15

If you will not be picking up your works from the show, please add this fee to your cart.

Handling Fee for International Shipping
$25

If you will not be picking up your works from the show and wish that they be sent to an international address, please add this fee to your cart.

Additional Insurance
$1

$1 for every $100 of Coverage plus the Initial $200 of Coverage - Example $3 = $500 Coverage

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing