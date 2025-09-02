Mmmm mmmmm...

Hosted by
About this event
This ticket grants to you unlimited entry and re-entry to miniMIXT, plus reserved seating for the best acoustic experience during the sound meditation, and a personal YONDR phone case for use during the event.
This ticket grants to you unlimited entry and re-entry to miniMIXT, plus a personal YONDR phone case for use during the event.
This ticket grants any self-identifying ARTIST unlimited entry and re-entry to miniMIXT, plus a personal YONDR phone case for use during the event.
Purchase this General Admission ticket for someone on our Scholarship list who would otherwise not be able to attend due to financial hardship. Thank you for your generosity!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!