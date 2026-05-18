Ministerio For Gracia Sois Salvos Inc's Annual Raffle 2026

Win the Ultimate Date Night! 👩‍❤️‍👨✨

With the purchase of just one $10 ticket, you will be entered into a raffle to win an incredible Date Night Package that includes:

For Her: Professional hair styling and a stunning makeup session.

For Him: A fresh, professional haircut.

For the Night Out: A $100 gift card to enjoy a delicious dinner together!

🌍 Empowering Our Youth Ministry

Every single dollar raised goes directly toward supporting our youth group. Your generosity will fund our upcoming mission trips, allowing us to go out into the community, evangelize, and multiply the Kingdom of God.

Thank you for your support and partnership in this mission! 🙏🎟️